FIFA Introduces Red Card for Players Who Walk Off Pitch at World Cup 2026 After AFCON Final Chaos
- Referees can now show a straight red card to any player who leaves the pitch in protest at a decision during the World Cup 2026
- The new law was approved after Senegal walked off during the Afcon 2025 final against Morocco in January
- IFAB unanimously passed the amendment on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, just weeks before the World Cup kicks off
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FIFA has introduced a new red card rule for players who walk off the pitch in protest, with the measure set to be enforced at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following chaotic scenes during the AFCON 2025 final.
The decision was confirmed on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, after a Special Meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in Vancouver, Canada. FIFA stated that the amendments were unanimously approved to address misconduct and protect the integrity of matches.
According to the official FIFA media release,
“The referee may sanction with a red card any player who leaves the field of play in protest at a referee’s decision.”
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The world football governing body also added that the rule will also apply to “any team official who incites players to leave the field of play.”
AFCON 2025 final chaos influences new FIFA rules
The move follows the controversial AFCON 2025 final played on 18 January 2026 in Rabat, Morocco. The match between Senegal and Morocco was overshadowed by a dramatic protest after a late penalty decision.
Players from Senegal walked off the pitch in protest, causing a delay of more than 15 minutes before eventually returning to complete the match. Senegal initially won 1–0 after extra time.
However, on 17 March 2026, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match by leaving the field. Morocco was subsequently awarded a 3–0 victory.
FIFA had earlier described the scenes as “unacceptable,” highlighting concerns over player conduct and the global image of football.
New red card rules explained by FIFA
FIFA confirmed that the new rule gives referees discretion to issue immediate red cards for protest walk-offs. In addition, teams that cause matches to be abandoned may automatically forfeit the game.
The governing body stated:
“A team that causes a match to be abandoned will, in principle, forfeit the match.”
Another key amendment targets players who cover their mouths during confrontations. FIFA said such behaviour could be punished with a red card if deemed to conceal discriminatory language.
“These decisions follow thorough FIFA-led consultations with all key stakeholders,” the statement read.
World Cup 2026 set for stricter enforcement
The new rules will be implemented at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with all 48 participating teams set to be briefed in the coming weeks.
Football authorities believe the changes will deter protests that disrupt matches and ensure respect for referees’ decisions.
The AFCON incident remains one of the most controversial moments in recent international football. Senegal has since confirmed plans to appeal the CAF ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Ex-FIFA president claims Donald Trump has taken over 2026 World Cup
In more World Cup-related news, Briefly News previously reported that former FIFA president Sepp Blatter raised concerns about the tournament, claiming that US President Donald Trump had taken over its running.
In a rare interview, Blatter also highlighted concerns over high costs, politics, and security surrounding the World Cup.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).