Italy firmly rejects the controversial proposal that would have handed them a World Cup place without qualifying

Growing debate around politics and football raises questions ahead of the 2026 tournament in North America

FIFA's stance and Iran’s participation add further tension to an already complex global situation involving Iran

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Giancarlo Giorgetti, Italy's Minister of Economy and Finance, has rejected a plan by Trump's administration to replace Iran at the FIFA World Cup. Image: Patrick Smith, Simona Granati - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Italy has rejected a proposal linked to former US President Donald Trump that would have handed the country a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup without qualifying, with senior officials describing the idea as “shameful”.

According to the Financial Times, US special envoy Paolo Zampolli proposed that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. The proposal involved replacing Iran with Italy in the tournament scheduled to take place across the three North American countries from 11 June 2026.

However, Italian authorities quickly distanced themselves from the proposal.

Italy rejects World Cup proposal as ‘shameful’

Wanted in Rome reports that Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti did not hold back when reacting to the suggestion.

“I find it shameful. I would be ashamed,” he said.

Sports Minister Andrea Abodi also dismissed the idea, emphasising that qualification must be earned.

“Firstly, it’s not possible. Secondly, it’s not appropriate. You qualify on the pitch,” he stated.

Italy, a four-time World Cup champion, failed to qualify for a third consecutive tournament after losing a play-off match to Bosnia and Herzegovina in March 2026.

Trump envoy proposal sparks global reaction

The proposal came after Zampolli confirmed he had approached both Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino with the idea.

“I confirm I have suggested to Trump and Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native and it would be a dream,” he said.

The suggestion was reportedly linked to diplomatic tensions between the United States and Italy, following disagreements involving Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Trump.

Online, the reaction was swift. Social media users criticised the proposal, with many praising Italy’s stance.

One user wrote:

“Italians regarding life and football have a lot of dignity, they would never accept taking part without earning it!”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Donald Trump on the red carpet prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw on December 05, 2025, in Washington, DC. Image: Tasos Katopodis

Source: Getty Images

FIFA's stance and Iran’s participation confirmed

Despite the controversy, FIFA has made its position clear. The governing body has no plans to replace Iran, which qualified for the tournament through the Asian Football Confederation.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino reaffirmed Iran’s place in the competition.

“The Iranian team is coming, for sure. They have qualified, and they really want to play,” he said.

Iran has also indicated it is fully prepared to participate, despite earlier concerns about safety due to geopolitical tensions.

Under FIFA regulations, the organisation retains the authority to replace a team if necessary. However, officials have stressed that sporting merit remains the guiding principle.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will feature 48 teams.

FIFA World Cup 2026 visa rules raise concerns for African fans

Briefly News previously reported that African fans hoping to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup may face more than just travel excitement, as strict visa rules across the United States, Canada and Mexico come into play.

From priority interviews to possible visa rejections despite holding tickets, new details suggest the journey to the tournament could be more complicated than many expect

Source: Briefly News