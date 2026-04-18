Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso hailed Saturday night’s CAF Champions League semi-final second-leg triumph over Espérance Sportive de Tunis as one of the standout occasions of his managerial career, while also reserving heartfelt praise for his wife.

An emotional Cardoso addressed the media after the match, acknowledging the role played by his family, technical team, and the Sundowns faithful, whose presence at Loftus Versfeld Stadium created an intense atmosphere.

“This ranks among the most memorable nights of my life,” the Portuguese tactician admitted.

He also reflected on Sundowns’ rise to prominence under his leadership, highlighting their consistent success against Africa’s elite clubs in recent years.

“In recent seasons, we’ve managed to overcome some of the continent’s biggest teams,” he said, extending gratitude to his diverse coaching unit.

“My staff has worked tirelessly — from Portugal, across Africa, South Africa, and Denmark. Collectively, we’ve built something truly special. Reaching the final once was significant, doing it again was impressive, but a third time is extraordinary.”

Cardoso urges shift in focus

Despite the celebratory mood, Cardoso stressed the importance of quickly turning attention back to domestic duties, with Sundowns still competing for league honours. The team faces a demanding run of seven fixtures in just 21 days across domestic and continental competitions.

“Our priority now must be the league, especially since the Champions League final comes after its conclusion,” he noted. “Seven games in 21 days — it’s a massive challenge, but also an exciting one.

“We need continued support in the league. There’s another match on Wednesday, followed by one over the weekend. I urge our supporters to stay with us wherever we play across the country.”

In a deeply personal moment, Cardoso paid tribute to his wife and family back in Portugal, acknowledging the sacrifices they have made during his time abroad.

“My family has endured a lot while I’ve been away. I spoke to my wife — she was emotional, thanking me. Behind every strong man is an equally strong woman supporting him.”

Source: Briefly News