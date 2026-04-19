Miguel Cardoso is not holding back, as he responds to critics after guiding Mamelodi Sundowns to another CAF Champions League final

The Mamelodi Sundowns head coach would be playing in his third consecutive CAF Champions League final, while it's the Brazilians' second

The Premier Soccer League giants would face another tough test in the final this season, after losing last year's final against Pyramids FC

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has responded to those criticising at the start of the season and claimed he was sure of finishing the season with the Premier Soccer League giants.

Rowen Williams speaks coach Miguel Cardoso during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium. Photo: Phill Magakoe

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The Portuguese coach guided the Brazilians to another CAF Champions League final after defeating his former team, Esperance de Tunis, in the semi-final of the competition.

The Pretoria giants won both legs of the tournament's semi-final 1-0, with January transfer signing Brayan Leon scoring in both legs of the tie.

The former Rio Ave manager guided Masandawana to their eighth Betway Premiership title last season, and also to the CAF Champions League final, but they were defeated by Pyramids FC, with the Egyptian side winning their first continental trophy.

Cardoso hits back at critics

Cardoso and the team hit a major achievement after making it into another CAF Champions League final. It’s their second straight final at Sundowns, while the Portuguese mentor himself is now appearing in his third consecutive final overall.

There were calls for Cardoso to be sacked at the beginning of the season after the Brazilians were not performing at their optimum best.

With Masandawana now back at their best, and are not in pole to end the season with the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League trophy, the coach has now fired back at those criticising him.

“It’s clear that people say ‘we’ didn’t know whether I would stay, but ‘we’ knew that I would stay – myself, the assistants, the management, the club and the players," Cardoso shared after the match.

"The ones who wanted me out are probably the ones who (don’t) have the power to decide whether I go or stay."

Cardoso deflects attention away from himself

Cardoso acknowledged the collective effort behind the team’s advancement, but firmly shifted the spotlight away from his own role.

Miguel Cardoso gestures during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group F match between Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Borussia Dortmund. Photo: Marcio Machado

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“I don’t see this as a personal accomplishment,” he explained. “It belongs to the club and the players—their dedication and professionalism are what made it possible, not me. My role is simply to support and keep things straightforward.”

The Brazilians will switch full focus to the Betway Premiership after securing a place in the final of the CAF Champions League, as they have Orlando Pirates to worry about in the league.

Cardoso matches Mokwena's Sundowns record

Briefly News also reported that Cardoso dropped a comment after matching one of Rulani Mokwena's records at Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

The Portuguese mentor hopes to lead the defending champions to their ninth consecutive Betway Premiership title this season.

Source: Briefly News