Springbok hooker Scarra Ntubeni is set to make his final appearance at Cape Town Stadium this Saturday when the Stormers face Connacht in the United Rugby Championship.

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The veteran forward, now 35, has been granted a fitting send-off by head coach John Dobson after dedicating 15 years to the franchise. However, the door remains slightly open for a return should the squad face an injury crisis in the hooker position during the closing stages of the URC.

Ntubeni recently confirmed that he will be calling time on a distinguished career that included more than 150 appearances for both the Stormers and Western Province.

Despite earning just one Test cap for South Africa — in a victorious outing against Argentina at Loftus — Ntubeni departs the professional stage with pride and a legacy of consistency.

The Stormers will not only be playing to honour Ntubeni but will also carry emotional weight as they remember their late team manager Chippie Solomon. A win would serve as a meaningful tribute on multiple fronts.

“It’s going to be a challenging encounter,” Ntubeni admitted. “We’ve analysed them closely — they’re a quality side that really pushes you defensively. We’ve put plans in place, but we know it won’t be straightforward.

“They combine seasoned Irish internationals with promising young players. The coaching staff, led by Dobbo, have prepared us well for that.

“From a scrum perspective, we’ve mapped out our approach. They’re used to a 4G surface, which is very different to conditions here in Cape Town. Ideally, we’d like dry weather so we can play with tempo and take the game to them.”

Reflecting on his journey, Ntubeni pointed to several standout moments.

“One of the biggest was winning the Currie Cup final in Durban in 2012, ending an 11-year drought for Western Province. Facing a front row of Bismarck and Jannie du Plessis alongside Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira made it even more memorable. I still go back and watch that match.

“Another special moment was getting on the field for the Springboks against Argentina in Pretoria — even if it was just nine minutes.

“And reaching my 100th Stormers appearance in 2023 is something I’ll always cherish.

“There’s a lot of young talent coming through, and I hope I’ve contributed in some way — maybe even inspired a few players. I’d like to stay involved in the future and give back, possibly in a coaching capacity,” he added.

Source: Briefly News