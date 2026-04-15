Orlando Pirates legend shares insight into Samkelo Zwane’s struggles at Siwelele and his mindset during limited game time

Young midfielder’s development remains under focus as he battles for minutes after Kaizer Chiefs loan move

Eugene Zwane opens up on discipline, patience and the reality of competition in professional football

Eugene Zwane says his son Samkelo Zwane will bounce back despite his current setbacks at Siwelele. Image: Eugene Zwane/Facebook, samkelo.zwane/IG (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

Orlando Pirates legend Eugene Zwane has given an update on his son Samkelo Zwane’s progress. He says the rated midfielder will bounce back despite struggling for game time at Siwelele.

Samkelo joined the club on loan from Kaizer Chiefs earlier this season. However, opportunities have been limited so far in the 2025/26 campaign.

Samkelo joined the club on loan from Kaizer Chiefs earlier this season but has featured sparingly. The 24-year-old has started just one of six league matches since his arrival.

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However, his father insists the situation is part of a footballer’s journey.

Eugene Zwane backs son to bounce back

Speaking to Sowetan on April 15, 2026, Eugene Zwane shared confidence in his son’s attitude and work ethic despite the recent challenges.

“Samkelo is fine, he’s fit and he’s working very hard. I think he’s just waiting for his opportunity.

"He understands that the coach will select players on the basis of what he wants the players to do for him,” he said.

The former Orlando Pirates defender added that missing out on selection should not be viewed as a setback.

“But it doesn’t mean that when he’s not selected or he’s not playing it’s the end of the world. I think he will bounce back.

"I live with him in the same house ... I see how hard he’s working, I see how disappointed he gets when he’s not selected.”

Loan move from Kaizer Chiefs and limited game time

Samkelo Zwane joined Siwelele on loan in September 2025, alongside Happy Mashiane, in a move confirmed during the closing stages of the transfer window.

At the time, Kaizer Chiefs indicated the move was designed to give both players more minutes on the pitch and help rebuild confidence.

“We wish both lads all the best for the rest of the season and look forward to welcoming them back to Naturena soon,” the club said in a statement in September 2025.

Despite being regarded as one of the most technically gifted young midfielders in South Africa, Zwane has struggled to cement a starting place, both at Chiefs and during his loan spell.

Samkelo Zwane is fighting for game time at Siwelele following his loan move from Kaizer Chiefs. Image: samkelo.zwane

Source: Instagram

“It’s part of life as a footballer”

Eugene Zwane emphasised that competition for places is a reality every professional must face.

“It’s a journey and I keep telling him that all of us have been through that ... some more than others, but it’s part of life as a footballer,” he explained.

He also highlighted the realities within squad selection.

“A club that has a contingent of 30, 35 players still has to play only 11 in a match ... what about the 24 or so other players? They have to sit on the bench or in the stands.”

Siwelele’s next fixture is against Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It remains unclear whether Samkelo Zwane will feature.

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Briefly News also reported that defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi's side made it to the next round of the US Open Cup after defeating Detroit FC 2-1.

Mbokazi starred in the match which featured 3 South Africans on the field of play with contrasting fortunes for Puso Dithejane and Darren Smith who were on opposite sides.

Source: Briefly News