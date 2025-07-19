Who is Eugene Zwane? Meet Samkelo Zwane's father and Orlando Pirates legend

Eugene Zwane is a celebrated South African football legend who was part of the squad that led Orlando Pirates to their first league title in 27 years. After his stint in football, he transitioned to the business world with the South African Broadcasting Corporation and later launched Zwane Meat Company.

Samkelo Zwane on June 28, 2025 (L). Eugene Zwane in 2025 (R). Photo: @Samkelo Zwane, @Eugene Zwane on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Eugene Zwane is a former South African footballer who played mainly as a midfielder for clubs including Jomo Cosmos, Orlando Pirates, and SuperSport United.

who played mainly as a midfielder for clubs including Jomo Cosmos, Orlando Pirates, and SuperSport United. He is the father of Kaizer Chiefs' midfielder, Samkelo Zwane.

After retiring from football, he embarked on a corporate job at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), where he rose to the position of general manager in sales.

He founded Zwane Meat Company during the 2020 lockdown after he was bored of sitting around.

Eugene Zwane's profile summary

Full name Eugene Zwane Gender Male Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Children Samkelo Zwane Profession Former football player and entrepreneur Social media Instagram Facebook

Exploring Eugene Zwane's biography and early life

Eugene Zwane is a retired football player who primarily rose to fame for his time with the Orlando Pirates. He is also known as the father of Kaizer Chiefs' midfielder, Samkelo Zwane.

Eugene Zwane's son joined the Kaizer Chiefs in the 2020/21 season after a short try-out stint with the Orlando Pirates. Talking about why his son joined the Kaizer Chiefs, Zwane stated,

I did enroll him once at Pirates but there were issues with transport because Pirates were training in Mayfair and he was studying at King’s College. There was a time where I had someone transporting him but it was costly and inconvenient, so it didn’t work out,

Eugene Zwane on December 1, 2024. Photo: @Eugene Zwane on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is Eugene Zwane's wife?

Details about the former Orlando Pirates legend's wife are not publicly documented. However, Eugene has a son, Samkelo Zwane, who plays for the Kaizer Chiefs' senior team.

During Samkelo's 22nd birthday, his father took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. He captioned,

Dear friends please help me wish this young man a happy birthday. He turns 22 today.

Samkelo Zwane's father started at Jomo Cosmos before moving to Orlando Pirates, where he rose to fame as the skilled left-footed midfielder. He was a key figure in the Orlando Pirates squad that won the South African league title in 1995. Eugene also had a brief stint with SuperSport United.

Eugene Zwane on June 27, 2024 (L). Samkelo Zwane celebrating his birthday on February 27, 2025 (R). Photo: @Eugene Zwane on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Where is Eugene Zwane now?

After retiring from football, Eugene Zwane had a long tenure at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), according to his LinkedIn profile. He rose to the position of general manager in sales.

He has also ventured into entrepreneurship and founded Zwane Meat Company during the COVID-19 lockdown. Talking about how he came to the meat business, he revealed,

This was a forced investment. It was in September 2020. The lockdown had just been proclaimed. I learnt a lot in the last two years because I came into this business with very little knowledge of hospitality.

Who is Arthur Zwane?

Zwane is a retired South African professional footballer and current coach, best known for his long and successful career with Kaizer Chiefs. Arthur Jabulani Zwane, 51 years old as of July 2025, was born on September 20, 1973, in Meadowlands, Soweto. He played primarily as a midfielder and earned the nickname "10111" due to his exceptional speed.

After retiring as a player in 2009, Arthur Zwane transitioned into coaching, obtaining UEFA B and CAF coaching licenses. He served as a development coach and reserve team coach at Kaizer Chiefs, later becoming assistant coach and then head coach in May 2022.

His tenure as head coach lasted one season before he was demoted. In October 2024, Arthur joined AmaZulu FC as co-head coach and later became the sole head coach.

Eugene Zwane on September 1, 2022 (L). Coach Arthur (C) and Eugene (R) on June 25, 2025. Photo: @Eugene Zwane on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Did Arthur Zwane play for Orlando Pirates?

Retired football player, Arthur Zwane, played 12 matches with the Orlando Pirates during the inaugural PSL season. He was later loaned to the Dynamos. Arthur also played for Kaizer Chiefs, Jomo Cosmos, Santos, Tembisa Classic, and Dynamos.

In an interview, the football player-turned-coach revealed why he left the Pirates. He said,

In my third season, I asked to be loaned out because I could see what I had anticipated [a lack of time] was happening. Not because I was afraid of a challenge. On top of that things were not going well at Pirates. I would play two to three games and I would get injured, and I used to sustain major injuries that kept me out for four to five months.

Eugene Zwane on June 26, 2016 (L). Eugene and his son Samkelo Zwane on September 15, 2024 (R). Photo: @ @Eugene Zwane on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Trivia

Eugene Zwane is a distant cousin of South African football coach and former player Arthur Zwane.

Eugene is the manager of the Pirates' legends squad.

The Orlando Pirates legend has also been involved in football commentary and analysis, appearing on popular shows, including his February 2023 appearance on MSW on 947 with Robert Marawa.

with Robert Marawa. The former Orlando Pirates legend had been vocal on the South African football league's financing, emphasising the need for improved infrastructure and grassroots development.

Wrapping up

Eugene Zwane's legacy extends beyond his playing days into business and football advocacy. His impact on Orlando Pirates and South African football is enduring and inspiring. Zwane continues to shape the game through mentoring young players like his son.

READ MORE: All about Monnapule Saleng

Briefly.co.za published an article about Monnapule Saleng, a South African soccer player making waves in the sport, especially for his respective teams.

Only in his mid-20s, Monnapule Saleng is already a well-known figure in local soccer. He was named the MTN last man standing and player of the 2022-2023 season.

Source: Briefly News