All about Jesse Arthars: From Auckland roots to NRL standout

Since his early days in Auckland, Jesse Arthars has risen to become a professional NRL player. He is now living his dream playing for the Brisbane Broncos. Despite earning personal accolades, he remains a team player, saying:

I'm just trying to do the best job I can for the team.

Jesse Arthars during the State of Origin series (L) and decorated with the 2025 Preston Campbell medal (R). Photo: @Keebraparkshs on Facebook, @jessearthars on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Jesse Arthars is a professional rugby league player, currently serving as a winger and centre for the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL.

currently serving as a winger and centre for the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL. His parents are Jason Arthars and the late Jane Arthars.

In 2024, he won the Broncos' Wally Lewis Play of the Year and followed it with the Preston Campbell Medal at the 2025 NRL All Stars.

Profile summary

Full name Jesse Arthars Gender Male Date of birth 8 July 1998 Age 26 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Auckland, New Zealand Current residence Brisbane, Australia Nationality New Zealand Ethnicity Mixed Height 6'2" (189 cm) Weight 95 kg (205 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Parents Jane and Jason Siblings Stellan and Denver School Keebra Park State High School Profession Professional rugby player Social media Instagram

Jesse Arthars is from New Zealand

The NRL star was born and raised in Auckland, New Zealand, with a heritage that includes Māori, Samoan, Croatian, and English roots. In 2010, his family relocated to the Gold Coast, where he attended Keebra Park State High School and played junior rugby for the Helensvale Hornets.

That foundation later led him back to New Zealand in 2022, when he joined the Warriors on loan. He told Stuff:

To be back at this club and represent New Zealand and connect with Māori culture has been really refreshing. As a young kid growing up, I always remember turning the TV on and watching the Warriors on weekends. Being able to represent the Warriors is massive. I never thought I'd get the opportunity.

Facts about Jesse Arthars. Photo: Matt King on Getty Images (modified by author)

Jesse Arthars’ age puts him in his athletic prime

The New Zealand-born athlete is 26 years old, born on 8 July 1998. Jesse Arthars’ ethnicity reflects a diverse cultural background, which also shaped his early life.

Now in his athletic prime, the Rugby player continues to improve with age, delivering performances that earned him the Broncos' 2024 Wally Lewis Play of the Year and the 2025 Preston Campbell Medal at the NRL All Stars.

Jesse Arthars' parents are Jane and Jason

While little is known about their background, Jane and Jason Arthars have played a key role in their son’s career, raising him alongside his two younger brothers, Stellan and Denver. In a 2018 interview with the Gold Coast Titans, the Broncos winger spoke about his family:

I’m the oldest and have two younger brothers. Family is everything to me. Being around everyone keeps me happy and helps me navigate life.

Jesse Arthars during the match between Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast Titans at Suncorp Stadium, on June 07, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Chris Hyde

The rugby player lost his mom in 2018

In 2018, the NRL standout suffered a heartbreaking loss when his mother, Jane Arthars, passed away from a brain tumour. She had been diagnosed in 2017 while Jesse was with the Melbourne Storm, and despite treatment, her condition gradually worsened.

In 2019, during his NRL debut for the Gold Coast Titans, Jesse Arthars' father, Jason, presented him with his jersey. He felt the moment rightfully belonged to Jane, who had been the driving force behind Jesse’s journey. He told NRL.com:

I love rugby league, I played and coached it, but Jane lived and breathed it. If she were here, she would have wanted to do it, and I would have happily stood in the background.

Jesse also reflected on her passing, saying:

With what happened, it's really hard for me and my brothers and my old man, but Mum's with me regardless. She's always watching over me, and I'm always thinking of her.

Jesse Arthars during the NRL Preliminary Final match between Brisbane Broncos and New Zealand Warriors at Suncorp Stadium on September 23, 2023, in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Bradley Kanaris

Jesse Arthars’ stats have improved since he joined the Broncos

Since joining the Brisbane Broncos, Jesse Arthars has appeared in 69 matches, scoring 31 tries and adding two goals. In the 2025 season, he has played 13 games, scoring 11 tries and making 16 line breaks. His strong form earned him spots in both Queensland’s State of Origin squad and the Māori All Stars team.

Before his rise in the NRL, Jesse Arthars played for the Gold Coast Titans in 2019. He made 12 appearances and scored just two tries. In 2022, he spent a season on loan with the New Zealand Warriors, where he scored five tries in 12 games.

The Broncos star maintains a private personal life

With increasing media attention, there has been curiosity about Jesse Arthars’ wife and marital status. The rugby player appears to be single and keeps his personal life out of the spotlight.

What is Jesse Arthars' salary?

Although his exact salary is not publicly disclosed, estimates suggest he earns approximately $350,000 per season.

This estimated figure is based on Jesse Arthars' contract extension in 2023, which keeps him at the Brisbane Broncos until the end of the 2026 NRL season. In an interview with Sporting News, he spoke about his contract, saying:

It's exciting for myself and my family, so I'm happy to be staying here for another three years.

Jesse Arthars at Suncorp Stadium on March 10, 2023, in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Bradley Kanaris

Frequently asked questions

What is Jesse Arthars' position? The versatile back plays mainly as a winger or centre in the Brisbane Broncos' NRL lineup.

The versatile back plays mainly as a winger or centre in the Brisbane Broncos' NRL lineup. What is Jesse Arthars' nationality? The rugby league player holds New Zealand nationality and was born in Auckland.

The rugby league player holds New Zealand nationality and was born in Auckland. What is Jesse Arthars' height and weight? He stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 95 kilograms.

He stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 95 kilograms. Is Jesse Arthars Mexican? He is not of Mexican descent but has Māori, Samoan, Croatian, and English heritage.

Jesse Arthars has established himself as a key player in the NRL. Now with the Brisbane Broncos, he continues to grow as a reliable and versatile back, earning recognition on and off the field.

