Walter Clayton Jr.’s parents are Cherie Quarg and Walter Clayton Sr., who supported him as he led the Florida Gators to the 2025 NCAA championship. While he was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, his mother Cherie had always believed in him. She once wrote:

The nation is finally seeing what I’ve seen in you your whole life. Watching it unfold is surreal.

Walter Clayton Jr with his daddy, Clayton Sr, and mummy, Cherie Quarg. Photo: @WalterClaytonSr, @cherie.quarg on Facebook (modified by author)

Walter Clayton Jr's parents were active in sports during their high school years.

during their high school years. His parents separated during his teenage years , marking a significant shift in his family life.

, marking a significant shift in his family life. Despite the separation, Cherie Quarg and Walter Clayton Sr. continued to raise him alongside his two younger sisters.

Full name Walter Marterry Clayton Jr Gender Male Date of birth 6 March 2003 Age 22 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Sebring, Florida, U.S.A. Current residence Gainesville, Florida Nationality American Sexuality Straight Height 6'3" (191 cm) Weight 88 kg (195 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Cherie Foster (neé Quarg) Father Walter Clayton Sr. Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Tatiyana Burney Children 1 School Lake Wales High School, Bartow High School College/University Iona College, University of Florida Profession Basketball player Social media Instagram

Walter Clayton Jr.'s parents were high school athletes

According to Town & Country, Walter Clayton Jr.'s dad, Clayton Sr., was a standout athlete in high school, playing basketball and football in Frostproof, Florida.

His mother, Cherie, also played basketball and softball in high school and continued sports at the college level. Now a travel nurse, she reflected on her son’s dedication in an interview with The Orlando Sentinel, saying:

I never had to tell Walter, ‘Hey, you've got to practice. We've got to go.’ It was he telling me. It’s just seven days a week with him, no days off, and it always has been. It’s just so good to know that your kid has really put their heart and soul into going after something.

Facts about Walter Clayton Jr's parents. Photo: @WalterClaytonSr on Facebook (modified by author)

Cherie and Walter Clayton Sr. are no longer together

While Cherie and Walter Clayton Sr. have remained actively involved in their son’s life, they ended their marriage early in his career, keeping the details of their separation private.

Following the split, Walter Clayton Jr.’s mother married Tramell Foster. The couple, who began dating in 2018, announced their engagement in 2021 and married in April 2023. In a heartfelt Facebook post from their wedding, Cherie wrote:

The best thing to hold on to through life is each other.

Walter Clayton Jr.’s parents raised him alongside his sisters

A post by Sporting News said the athlete’s parents had three children together before their split, including Walter Clayton Jr.’s sisters, Asia Harris and Giselle Clayton.

While his sisters have been spotted courtside supporting him, they largely keep a low profile. Asia is currently studying at the University of Kansas.

L-R: Walter Clayton Jr, his daughter, his father, and Asia Harris. Photo: @WalterClaytonSr on Facebook (modified by author)

Walter Clayton Jr.'s mother is his No. 1 fan

Since he began his basketball journey, the Florida Gators Star has been supported every step of the way by his mother, who proudly attends his games and celebrates his milestones. After his NCAA title win, she posted on Facebook, describing herself as his “No. 1 Fan” and writing:

Win or lose, you would have been [a champion] in my eyes either way!! You make me proud, Son... Not because you won... but because you set goals and you go your hardest to achieve them!! I've said it before & I'll say it again – You are deserving & you are worthy... Love always, your No. 1 fan.

Walter Clayton Sr. is proud of his son's career success

Though he never went pro, he was deeply involved in his son’s athletic journey and expressed his pride after the 2025 NCAA triumph. In an Instagram clip, he said:

He worked hard. Nobody wanted to give him a chance coming out of high school. He had to go to Iona to prove himself, and he did just that. Now he is a national champion... He’s a great player, and I expect him to be in the NBA for a long time because his work ethic is good. I’m super proud of him.

Walter Clayton Jr with his award (L) and with his mother Cherie Quarg (R). Photo: @cherie.quarg on Facebook (modified by author)

Walter Clayton Jr.'s baby mama is also loved by his parents

On 11 December 2023, the college basketball star and his longtime girlfriend, Tatiyana Burney, announced the birth of their daughter, Leilani Leigh Clayton. The two have known each other since middle school, and Walter's family cherish Burney.

As shared on @strugglemade105's Instagram account, in an interview with Freddie Stevenson in November 2024, Walter said about his girlfriend:

My girl, shout out to her, she's done a great job just allowing me to focus on basketball. She’s doing a great job being a mom, and [she's] helping me be a better father.

In a 2024 interview with The Independent Florida Alligator, his mother, Cherie, praised her son's partner, saying:

After I met her, I realised that she let him be himself. She knows he's busy with his sports and that he always has put that first. She never was with the high school drama... She [kind of] blended right in with our little family.

Is Walter Clayton Jr biracial or mixed-racial?

The NCAA champion is biracial, with African-American and white heritage. Walter Clayton Jr.'s ethnicity reflects the diverse racial backgrounds of his parents, Walter Clayton Sr. and Cherie Quarg.

Walter Clayton Jr. during media availability at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena on May 14, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves

Frequently asked questions

What are Walter Clayton Jr.'s parents' nationalities? His parents hold American nationality.

His parents hold American nationality. Who is Walter Clayton Jr.'s girlfriend? The college basketball player is in a relationship with Tatiyana Burney.

The college basketball player is in a relationship with Tatiyana Burney. What is Walter Clayton Jr.'s nationality? He is American, born in Sebring, Florida.

Now poised for the 2025 NBA Draft, Walter Clayton Jr.'s parents are prepared to go all the way to see their son's basketball dream turn into reality. Together, Cherie Quarg and Walter Clayton Sr. have remained his biggest supporters on and off the court.

