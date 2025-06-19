The story of Jordan Love's parents: Anna and Orbin Love

When their son was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Jordan Love’s parents, Anna and Orbin Love, received a big shout-out. Thanks to their legacy of service and sacrifice, the Green Bay Packers quarterback considers them his biggest inspiration. He says:

My parents are my superheroes.

Orbin Love (L), Jordan Love and his mother, Anna (R). Photo: @BakersfieldPolice on Facebook, @JordanLoveBR on X (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Jordan Love was born on November 2, 1998, to Anna and Orbin Jr. Love.

to Anna and Orbin Jr. Love. His father, Orbin Jr., served as a police officer with the Bakersfield Police Department , while his mother, Anna, worked for the California Highway Patrol.

, while his mother, Anna, Orbin Jr. passed away on July 13, 2013, at the age of 51.

Profile summary

Full name Jordan Alexander Love Gender Male Date of birth 2 November 1998 Age 26 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Bakersfield, California, U.S.A. Current residence Green Bay, Wisconsin, U.S.A. Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height 6'4" (193 cm) Weight 99 kg (219 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Anna Love Father Orbin Love Jr. Siblings 3 Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Ronika Stone School Liberty High School University Utah State University Profession NFL player Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram

Jordan Love's parents were former police officers

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was born to parents who served in law enforcement in California. His father, Orbin Love, was a police officer with the Bakersfield Police Department who gave up a promising football career to serve the community.

His mother, Anna Love, worked for the California Highway Patrol and retired in 2019 after years of dedicated service. In a 2024 interview on The Pivot Podcast, Jordan spoke about his parents, saying:

They both were police officers, so I’ve heard stories about my dad fighting crime... [He’s] my superhero... My mom is awesome. She’s a superstar. She is always looking out for me and making sure everything is good with me and my sisters. She’s a blessing.

Facts about Jordan Love's parents. Photo: @jordan3love on Instagram (modified by author)

His parents had four children together

The Love family includes the NFL player and his three sisters: Kami, Emily, and Alexis. Their parents raised them together, but each has since followed their own paths.

Jordan Love's eldest sister, Kami, has worked as a real estate agent since 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also serves as the executive director of the Hands of Love Foundation, founded by Jordan.

Emily is a dental hygienist, and Alexis is an athlete. In 2017, all three showed their support when Emily shared a photo of the siblings on Facebook. He wrote:

My brother Jordan Love played the whole game as QB! I was so proud of him and thankful to be able to witness him play live in college for the first time.

Jordan Love at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025 (L), and with his sisters in 2017 (R). Photo: Cooper Neill on Getty Images, @emily.love.56 on Facebook (modified by author)

Jordan Love's father passed away in 2013

The young quarterback faced the darkest moment of his life after losing his father, who passed away on July 13, 2013, at age 51, as Sportskeeda reported. The Bakersfield Police Department, where he served for 27 years, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram honouring his service.

Although Orbin Love’s cause of death was widely reported as suicide, Jordan later shared his reflections in an interview with NFL.com. In his words:

My darkest moment was definitely the day it happened... I didn’t want to believe it. If you knew him, he was the happiest dude you would ever see. He was always smiling... Our family knew it was the medication messing with his head, not acting like himself, not acting right.

Jordan Love's mother is one of his biggest fans

Anna, Jordan Love’s mother, has been a constant supporter throughout his career, often seen cheering him on at games. She attends every game, supporting the NFL player as he chases the dream she and his father shared

In a 2021 interview with The Athletic, Jordan said:

She’s been doing that since college, when I was redshirting as a freshman, knowing I’m not even suiting up to see the field, she was there. She’s been at every game. It’s nice to know she’s there. I try to look for her in the stands. It’s an awesome feeling.

Jordan Love with his fiancee Ronika Stone at Snapdragon Stadium on March 22, 2025 in San Diego, California. Photo: Orlando Ramirez/NWSL

What is the nationality of Jordan Love’s parents?

Love's parents are American nationals. His father was African American, and his mother is white, making Jordan Love's ethnicity mixed, while he also holds American nationality.

Frequently asked questions

Does Jordan Love have a brother? The Packers quarterback has no brother but was raised with three sisters in California.

The Packers quarterback has no brother but was raised with three sisters in California. What ethnicity is Jordan Love's mother? The retired highway patrol officer is of white ethnicity.

The retired highway patrol officer is of white ethnicity. Who is Jordan Love's wife? The NFL player is not married but engaged to professional volleyball player Ronika Stone.

The NFL player is not married but engaged to professional volleyball player Ronika Stone. What happened to Jordan Love's dad? The former police officer reportedly passed away by suicide at age 51.

The unwavering support and dedication of Jordan Love's parents have been central to his NFL journey. Though his father passed early in his career, his mother remains a steady force behind his pursuit of becoming one of the league’s best quarterbacks.

