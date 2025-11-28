Who are Sean Hannity's children? Meet Patrick and Merri Kelly Hannity

Sean Hannity's children, Patrick Hannity Jr. and Merri Kelly Hannity, from his marriage to Jill Rhodes, defined his life away from his politically charged commentary on Fox News. The conservative anchor shared on the First Class Fatherhood podcast that he wants the kids to have independent lives.

Go find what your passion is; I will support you in pursuing it.

Sean Hannity's kids, Patrick Hannity Jr. (L) and Merri Kelly Hannity (R). Photo: @uofmtennis (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The conservative Fox News anchor welcomed his first child, son Patrick, in 1998, and his daughter Merri Kelly was born in 2001.

Sean Hannity's two children are from his 26-year marriage to ex-wife Jill Rhodes.

Patrick and Merri Kelly Hannity are tennis players and competed for their respective colleges.

All about Sean Hannity's two kids

The Fox News host, Sean Hannity ensured his two children focus on what is important. During his September 2020 appearance on the First Class Fatherhood podcast, he revealed that he has rules for them:

The golden rule is love God with all your heart, mind, and soul, and treat people as you want to be treated... I had other rules—Your job is school; I expect you to do your schoolwork and to excel at it.

Sean Patrick Hannity Jr.

Sean Hannity's son, Patrick Hannity Jr. Photo: WF Men's Tennis (modified by author)

Date of birth: November 3, 1998

November 3, 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of November 2025)

27 years old (as of November 2025) Height: 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm)

5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm) Place of birth: New York

New York Social media: Instagram, LinkedIn

Sean Patrick Jr. graduated from Cold Spring Harbour High School in New York and Laurel Springs School in California. He played high school tennis and was ranked among the top ten recruits from the state of New York. He was also a member of the National Honour Society.

In 2016, Sean Hannity's son enrolled at the North Carolina-based Wake Forest University as a four-star tennis recruit. His college team won the 2018 NCAA national title and famously visited the White House. Patrick Jr. graduated in 2021 with a degree in Communication and Media Studies, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Merri Kelly Hannity

Sean Hannity's daughter, Merri Kelly Hannity. Photo: UMich Women's Tennis (modified by author)

Date of birth: August 29, 2001

August 29, 2001 Age: 24 years old (as of November 2025)

24 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth: New York

Merri Kelly was also a student at New York's Cold Spring Harbour High School. She joined the University of Michigan in 2020 based on her tennis-playing skills. Sean Hannity's daughter featured on the team's September 2020 Facebook video, where the school said she had the potential to compete at the collegiate level.

Kelly received the 2020 US Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award. In her third year at Michigan during the 2022/2023 season, she was named to the CSC Academic All-District, the Academic All-Big Ten, and the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Hannity's daughter is enrolled in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts. Her major is Communication and Media, according to her Michigan profile.

Sean Hannity during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Anna Moneymaker (modified by author)

Sean Hannity's 26-year marriage to Jill Rhodes

The conservative Fox News host met Jill Rhodes in Huntsville, Alabama, in 1991 when she was working as a political columnist for the Huntsville Times, and he was a radio host at WVNN. They exchanged vows in January 1993 and mainly kept their marriage out of the spotlight.

Jill and Hannity quietly divorced in 2019 after 26 years of marriage. They made the split public in June 2020 in a statement to Us Weekly, revealing that they had been separated for a few years.

Sean and Jill are committed to working together for the best interests of their children. Amicable agreements were entered into over four years ago between Sean and Jill. They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children.

Sean Hannity attends Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards at Tilles Centre for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2024, in Greenvale, New York. Photo: Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Sean Hannity's engagement to Ainsley Earhardt

Hannity moved on with fellow Fox News anchor Ainsley Earhardt, who co-hosts the morning show Fox & Friends. Rumours about their relationship started circulating in 2019. The couple announced their engagement over the Christmas holidays in 2024.

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have a 14-year age difference. He was born on December 30, 1961 (age 63 as of November 2025), and her date of birth is September 20, 1976 (age 40).

Ainsley Earhardt has one child, daughter Hayden Proctor, from her marriage to former Clemson University quarterback Will Proctor. The ex-couple tied the knot in October 2012 and divorced in 2019. Ainsley's first husband was Kevin Wayne McKinney, to whom she was married from April 2005 to 2009.

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt on December 05, 2024, in New York (L) and Ainsley at Fox News Channel Studios on March 21, 2024 (R). Photo: John Lamparski/Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Sean Hannity's kids support his new relationship

Hannity and Ainsley's children seem to have a cordial blended family bond. The couple told Fox News, following their engagement in December 2024, that the kids were happy for them and had given them their support and blessing. They also said their ex-spouses were happy for them.

Sean Hannity at the launch of Geraldo Rivera's new book 'The Geraldo Show: A Memoir' at Del Frisco's Grille on April 2, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Sean has a $250 million net worth

The controversial TV presenter, Sean Hannity, is reportedly the highest-paid Fox News anchor, earning over $45 million in total annual salary. Over the past 25 years, Sean has accumulated a net worth of $250 million.

Conclusion

Sean Hannity's children, Patrick Hannity Jr. and Merri Kelly Hannity, are forging their own paths and do not seem to be interested in following in their father's footsteps on the radio or television. They opted to live private lives even as adults.

