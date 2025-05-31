Is Jacqui Heinrich married? Details about the Fox News anchor's personal life

Jacqui Heinrich is not married and has never had a spouse. The senior White House Correspondent at Fox News has been in two public relationships, one with an FBI agent and another with a bartender.

Jacqui Heinrich with Franklin Sahlhoff (L) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R). Photo: @jacquiheinrich on Instagram/@jacquionthenews on Facebook (modified by author)

Jacqui Heinrich's profile summary

Full name Jacqui Heinrich Date of birth November 21, 1988 Age 36 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Washington, DC, United States Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m/168 cm) Parents Jane Greenwood-Kenniston Siblings Dana Jane Snyder, Austin Heinrich, Maxwell Heinrich Education Duke University (Political Science) George Washington University (International Affairs) Profession Journalist Employer Fox News Channel (2018 to date) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) LinkedIn Facebook

Fox News anchor Jacqui Heinrich has never been married

Jacqui Heinrich was thought to have tied the knot in late 2022 after posting wedding pictures. But it was not Jacqui's wedding. Her younger sister Dana Jane was marrying Bryce Snyder, and she took to Instagram to write:

My 2022 highlight: watching my baby sis marry the love of her life. So grateful to be your maid of honour.

In June 2024, she posted a video of her younger brother, Austin Heinrich, marrying Caren Welker at Virginia-based The Winery at Bull Run. Jacqui has not shared her plans for marriage. She often finds time to spend with her family despite having her hands full as a senior WH Correspondent for Fox News and a member of the WHC Association.

Five facts about senior WH Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich. Photo: @jacquiheinrich (modified by author)

Jacqui Heinrich is dating PA Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick

The senior White House Correspondent is reportedly dating Pennsylvania Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, according to the Daily Mail. Jacqui has been posting pictures with the lawmaker on her social media since late 2022, although neither has publicly commented on the relationship.

Heinrich, 36, and Fitzpatrick, 51, have been spotted at several public outings together. The PA Rep is Jacqui's regular date to events like the White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch and the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, DC.

Brian Fitzpatrick previously worked as a special FBI agent and federal prosecutor. He was elected to the US House of Representatives in Pennsylvania in 2017 after his older brother, Mike Fitzpatrick, left office.

Brian Fitzpatrick and Jacqui Heinrich attend the 2024 Kennedy Centre Honours on December 08, 2024, in Washington, DC (R). Photo: Taylor Hill/Paul Morigi (modified by author)

Jacqui was in a long-term relationship with Franklin Sahlhoff

The Fox News anchor dated Franklin Sahlhoff, a professional bartender, for about six years. They were first linked in 2015 after meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jacqui posted their last photo on her Facebook in September 2021 during their vacation at Lake Winnipesaukee in Laconia, New Hampshire, with the caption, "Summer film."

Franklin has also not deleted Jacqui Heinrich's pictures from his Instagram. He uploaded his last photo with the Fox News anchor in August 2021 while out with their friends to watch a Major League Baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston. The two have not shared when or why they broke up.

Jacqui Heinrich and Franklin Sahlhoff attend the Emmy Awards in June 2018 (L). Photo: @jacquionthenews on Facebook/@jacquiheinrich on Instagram (modified by author)

Jacqui Heinrich's ex-boyfriend moved on to a new relationship and has been dating his new girlfriend, Alex Paris, since October 2022. Alex's Instagram has several pictures from their outings together. In January 2025, she celebrated Franklin Sahlhoff on his 33rd birthday with the caption:

Happy birthday, my darling Franklin! Thank you for keeping things weird!

Franklin Sahlhoff and Alex Paris in New York in June 2024 (R). Photo: @aaparis9 (modified by author)

Jacqui Heinrich is a cat mom

The senior White House Correspondent is a certified cat mom. In February, she introduced her two kittens, writing, "Meet my spooky little boys, Noodle & Slinky."

The Massachusetts native is also a doting godmother to Michelle and Dustin Willard's two boys, whom she occasionally posts on social media. In May 2022, Heinrich uploaded several photos with the caption, "Almost done spamming you with pics of my godchildren." One person wrote in the comments:

You would make a great mother, Jacqui.

Jacqui Heinrich posing with her cats. Photo: @jacquiheinrich (modified by author)

Jacqui Heinrich lives in Washington, DC

Heinrich is based in Washington, DC, where she has been working as a senior WH Correspondent since June 2024. She moved to the US capital in 2021 after Fox News promoted her to Congressional Correspondent.

In 2022, she earned a three-year membership on the White House Correspondents Association's board after being elected by the White House press corps. Jacqui previously lived in New York.

Jacqui Heinrich attends the 2025 WHCA Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 26, 2025 (L). Photo: Paul Morigi on Getty Images/@jacquiheinrich on Instagram (modified by author)

She relocated to the Big Apple in 2018 when she joined the Fox News Channel as a general assignment reporter. The Boston-born journalist also resided in Las Vegas, Nevada, for three years while working for the ABC-affiliated network KTNV-TV.

Heinrich has won three Emmy awards for her work in journalism in the United States. She was named the 2017 General Assignment Reporter of the Year for the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Boston/New England chapter.

Jacqui Heinrich at the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 19, 2025 (R). Photo: Mandel Ngan on Getty Images/@jacquiheinrich on Instagram (modified by author)

While Jacqui Heinrich has yet to marry, her relationship with lawmaker Brian Fitzpatrick seems to be going great. She also continues to thrive career-wise at Fox News Channel.

