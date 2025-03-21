Meet Laura Marie Holtzmann: Quick facts about Joyce Meyer's daughter

As a teenager, Laura Marie Holtzmann did not see eye to eye with her mom, Joyce Meyer, due to the difference in their personalities. However, according to Meyer's husband, Dave, this has changed as the mother and daughter now share an unbreakable bond.

Laura is a phlegmatic. Growing up, she had a disorganised life as she was so messy. Nothing we said or did helped the situation. But ironically, our daughter is now the one who helps my wife keep everything organised!

Key Takeaways

Laura Marie Holtzmann is Dave and Joyce Meyer's oldest daughter .

. She has been married to Douglas Holtzmann since 1987.

since 1987. Laura reportedly participates in the activities of the Hands of Hope wing of Joyce Meyer's Ministry.

Laura Marie Holtzmann's profile summary

Full name Laura Marie Holtzmann Gender Female Date of birth 5 April 1968 Age 56 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace St. Louis, Missouri, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Douglas Holtzmann Sr. Children 4 Parents Joyce and Dave Meyer

Exploring Laura Marie Holtzmann's age and birthplace

The celebrity daughter (56 as of March 2025) was born on 5 April 1968 in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. In a September 2021 interview, Laura's mother shared intricate details about the kind of relationship she has with her, saying:

I get along so well with her now. The first thing Laura does almost every day is to call me. Sometimes, she is actually still in bed.

Laura Marie Holtzmann's parents celebrate their 58th anniversary in 2025

Dave and Joyce exchanged nuptials on 7 January 1967. However, she was previously married to a part-time car salesman. The duo tied the knot shortly after her graduation senior high school year but divorced after five years due to his extramarital affairs.

Her mother is a world-renowned Bible teacher

Joyce is the president of Joyce Meyer Ministries, which is headquartered in Missouri. She was previously an associate pastor at Life Christian Center.

In 1985, Meyer launched her own ministry, Life in the Word, and began teaching the Bible. Following her husband's suggestion, she began airing her sessions on WGN-TV. The program, now called Enjoying Everyday Life, still airs.

Laura Marie Holtzmann's dad has been the force behind Joyce Meyer Ministries

Dave Meyer is the vice president of Joyce Meyer Ministries. According to his bio on the organisation's website, he has served in full-time ministry for over three decades.

With a vast knowledge of finance and administration, Joyce Meyer's husband was instrumental in securing TV and radio stations for the ministry's first broadcasts.

The celebrity daughter is not an only child

Laura Marie Holtzmann has three siblings, two brothers and a sister. They have all served in ministry.

David

He is the family's eldest son and CEO of Hand of Hope, Joyce Meyer Ministries World Missions. He has been in ministry for over 37 years.

Prior to joining the organisation, David was a missionary in Costa Rica. He has travelled to over 167 countries preaching the Gospel. Joyce Meyer's son and his wife, Shelly, have two kids and five grandkids.

Daniel

Dave and Joyce's youngest son is the CEO of US operations for Joyce Meyer Ministries. He oversees the organisation's non-profit ventures.

The father of two is passionate about updating the ministry's systems and growing its social media influence. He has been married to Nicol for two decades.

Sandra Ellen McCollom

According to her website, she is the writer of I Tried Until I Almost Died – From Anxiety & Frustration to Rest & Relaxation. Sandra and her husband, Steve, are the co-founders of Freedom Living Ministries.

Her grandfather sexually abused her mother

Joyce's father went to fight in World War II shortly after her birth. She has revealed in multiple interviews that he began to force himself on her after his return.

I grew up in a violent and dysfunctional home, but God's grace saved me.

Insights into Laura Marie Holtzmann's family

The celebrity child is married to Douglas Holtzmann, whom she reportedly met on a blind date in 1985. Their oldest son, Douglas II, is married to Tanna, with whom she shares two kids.

The couple's second son, Austin, is a police officer. Their daughters, Abigail and Emily, got married in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

FAQs

Unlike her mom, Laura maintains a low profile. Below are some frequently asked questions about her family:

How old is Laura Marie Holtzmann's mother?

Joyce (81 as of March 2025) was born on 4 June 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri, USA. She attended O'Fallon Technical High School.

How many children does Joyce Meyer have?

The American speaker and her husband, Dave, have four kids. They have 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

What is Joyce Meyer's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Christian author is worth $8 million. She has multiple income streams, including speaking engagements and royalties from her books.

Does Joyce Meyer have a private jet?

The Missouri native owns several homes and travels in a private jet (Gulfstream G- IV). She has been criticised for living an excessive lifestyle.

Despite her mother's prominence, Joyce Meyer's daughter, Laura Marie Holtzmann, has one of the most grounded lifestyles. Therefore, scanty information exists about her personal and professional life.

