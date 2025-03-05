Where is Baby Jessica now? A look at her life decades after falling into a well

'I had God on my side that day. My life is a miracle.'

In 1987, the story of 18-month-old baby Jessica McClure made global news after she was trapped in a well for three days. The delicate rescue operation saved her life, and today, she is a wife and doting mother.

Baby Jessica McClure with her parents in 1987 (L) and a grown-up Jessica in 2020 (R). Photo: @jessicamorales on Facebook/Bill Nation on Getty Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Baby Jessica's parents were teenagers when they welcomed her in 1986 but divorced three years after the incident.

Jessica underwent 15 surgeries after surviving a 58-hour rescue operation.

underwent 15 surgeries after surviving a With her family by her side, she lives and works in Texas.

Baby Jessica's profile summary

Full name Jessica McClure Morales Date of birth March 26, 1986 Age 38 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth Midland, Texas Current residence Midland, Texas Religion Christian Marital status Married Husband Daniel Morales (2006 to date) Children Simon and Sheyenne Parents Reba ‘Cissy’ and Lewis ‘Chip’ McClure Education Midland Christian School, Greenwood High School Profession Landscape labourer, former special ed teacher's aide Social media Facebook

Where is Baby Jessica now?

Jessica McClure lives in Midland, Texas. In 2006, she married Daniel Morales in a low-key ceremony. The couple met in 2005 through Danny's sister.

From survivor to mom of two children

Daniel and Jessica welcomed two kids: son Simon Morales (born in July 2006) and daughter Sheyenne Morales (born in June 2009).

It has been nearly forty years since the life-changing event, and effects of the trauma continue throughout Jessica's life. She told People in 2017 that the bullying she received from other kids due to her experience played a huge role in how she parents her two kids.

'That part of my life made me the kind of mom that I am: to express to my kids that it's not right. My kids have good hearts.'

Five facts about Baby Jessica McClure. Photo: @jessicamorales on Facebook (modified by author)

What happened to Baby Jessica?

On October 14, 1987, Jessica was playing in her aunt's backyard in Midland, Texas, when she slipped and fell into a 22-foot well that was only 8 inches wide. Her aunt, Jamie Moore, operated unlicensed daycare services alongside Jessica's mother, Reba McClure.

The responders struggled to find an easy way to get her out. Jessica was trapped in the shaft for 58 hours before they managed to rescue her.

Rescuers digging to get Baby Jessica out of a 22-foot well. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

How Baby Jessica was rescued

Baby Jessica's heroic rescue involved help from Texas oil drilling experts, paramedics, and emergency responders. Rescuers drilled a vertical 76.2 cm-wide shaft parallel to the well while listening to the baby through a microphone as she sang nursery rhymes and cried. They also supplied her with oxygen.

They then drilled a horizontal tunnel through solid rock to reach Jessica. The process had to be carefully handled because any wrong move could have injured or killed the trapped toddler. The event aired on CNN, America's only 24-hour news network in the 80s.

Rescuers carrying Baby Jessica McClure out of the well on October 16, 1987. Photo: David Woo (modified by author)

Baby Jessica's injuries required cosmetic repair

Jessica underwent a total of 15 surgeries that were paid for by well-wishers. She badly injured her right foot, which was above her head the entire 58 hours that she was in the well. The position cut blood circulation to her foot, resulting in gangrene.

The doctors managed to reconstruct the foot without amputation. The operation resulted in Jessica's right foot being shorter than her left leg. She also lost her right pinkie toe.

McClure injured her forehead in the fall and required cosmetic surgery to repair the damage. Today, she has a barely noticeable scar. She also got rheumatoid arthritis but managed to make a full recovery.

Jessica McClure leaving the Midland Memorial Hospital on November 20, 1987, after ending a 35-day recovery. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Baby Jessica's rescue is ingrained in pop culture

Jessica McClure's experiences have been referenced several times in popular media. A 1989 TV movie called Everybody's Baby: The Rescue of Jessica McClure recreated the events.

In the hit ABC sitcom Modern Family, Eric Stonestreet's character Cameron Tucker reveals in the 'Heavy is the Head' episode that he was stuck in a well on the same day as Jessica. The event is also referenced in a 2013 SNL episode.

Jessica met President George H.W. Bush at the White House in 1989. The well she fell in is now sealed off using an engraved stone with the words, 'For Jessica, 10-16-87, with love from all of us' written on it. McClure has been back at the well several times and told People in June 2019,

'To me, it is a symbol that it could have taken my life, but it didn't. I had God on my side that day.'

President George H.W. Bush carrying 3-year-old Jessica McClure at the White House on November 1, 1989. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

How much money did Baby Jessica receive?

Good Samaritans across the world donated around $1.2 million. The money was placed into a trust fund to be accessed by Jessica when she turned 25.

Most of the money was reportedly wiped out during the 2008 stock market crash, falling to $300,000. Jessica used the remaining amount to pay for her education and purchase a family home in Midland, Texas.

What happened to the paramedic who rescued Jessica McClure?

Jessica was eased out of the tunnel by paramedic Robert O'Donnell, who crawled through the dug tunnel to get to her. He unfortunately took his own life in 1995 due to PTSD from the rescue operation.

Paramedic Steve Forbes carried the toddler after her rescue from the well. He retired from the Midland Fire Department in 2014. Jessica told the NY Times in 2018 that she kept in touch with Steve Forbes' family.

Paramedic Robert O'Donnell holding Jessica after on October 16, 1987. Photo: Barbara Laing (modified by author)

Are Jessica McClure's parents still together?

Baby Jessica was born to 18-year-old teenage parents, Lewis 'Chip' McClure and Reba 'Cissy' McClure. The McClures divorced in 1990.

Her father met and married Amy, with whom he welcomed six kids. Chip still lives in Texas, where he sells planes at Ridge Aire. Cissy has stayed out of the spotlight.

Chip and Cissy, the parents of Baby Jessica McClure photographed on October 18, 1987, in Midland, Texas. Photo: Ben DeSoto (modified by author)

What does Baby Jessica do now?

Today, Jessica McClure works as a landscape labourer at Richards Horticulture in Midland, according to her Facebook. She was previously employed as a special education teacher's aide at an elementary school in Midland.

Jessica also worked as a manager at Grandview Mufflers from 2018 to 2020. Her husband, Danny, is a foreman at a pipeline supply company.

Jessica McClure's husband, Danny Morales, and their children, Simon and Sheyenne. Photo: @jessicamorales (modified by author)

Jessica has no memory of the ordeal that happened when she was a baby, apart from physical reminders, including her reconstructed right leg, a forehead scar, and rheumatoid arthritis. She treats the ordeal as a learning miracle and still has letters and memorabilia she received from well-wishers.

