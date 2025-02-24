Who are Caleb Williams' parents? Meet Carl Williams and Dayna Price

Caleb Williams’ parents have played a huge role in shaping his career as a professional football quarterback for the Chicago Bears. The football star expressed his father's dedication to ensuring Caleb's dreams were actualized by saying,

You’re always there for me and making sacrifices in your life so I can achieve my dreams, which eventually became our dreams.

Key takeaways

Caleb Williams' parents married in 2000 .

. Carl manages his son's business dealings and has supported his football career.

and has supported his football career. Dayna is a nail technician and she paints Caleb's nails.

Caleb Williams’ profile summary

Full name Caleb Sequan Williams Gender Male Date of birth 18 November 2001 Age 24 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth Washington, DC, USA Current residence Lake Forest, Chicago, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 6 feet 1 inch Weight 98 kg (approx) Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Alina Thyregod Education Gonzaga College High School, University of Oklahoma, University of Southern California Profession Professional football player Net worth $3.5 million (approx) Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

About Caleb Williams' parents

Caleb Williams’ parents are Carl Williams and Dayna Price. They walked down the aisle in 2000 and welcomed Caleb a year later. They raised their only son in Washington, DC, where his passion for football began.

Caleb Williams’ dad

Carl Williams has always supported his son throughout his life, offering him guidance. During his speech after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022, Caleb credited his dad. He said,

The old man over there, thank you for showing me the way. You instilled a work ethic in me at a young age that I can’t thank you enough for. From the training sessions to the late-night practices.

Caleb Williams’ mother

Dayna Price has always provided her son with a shoulder to lean on. For instance, after USC's 52-42 loss to Washington in November 2023, Williams ran to his mom, who comforted him when he was emotionally overwhelmed.

Williams has always credited his mother for being his support system and source of inspiration. In 2022 during the Heisman Trophy Awards, Caleb said,

Thanks for always being my mom first. The woman behind the scenes, who has a smile on her face and is willing to help others. You’re an inspiration to me in many ways.

What is Dayna Price's ethnicity?

Dayna reportedly belongs to the Hispanic ethnicity. Carl, on the other hand, belongs to an African-American background. Their son identifies as both African American and Native American.

What does Caleb Williams' mom do for a living?

Caleb Williams’ mom is allegedly a nail technician. During an interview with Good Morning America, Caleb revealed that his mom would always paint his nails. He said,

My mom was my inspiration. She's been doing nails since I could remember. ... I would play my game or mess with my mom and kind of just sitting there and she'd always do my nails.

What does Caleb Williams' father do for a living?

Caleb Williams’ dad works as a real estate developer. He is also the co-owner of Athletic Republic Capitol Region, a sports performance training centre for student-athletes and recreational sports.

The facility trains athletes to improve their speed, power, agility, strength, and stamina. The business was named 2023 Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association.

Caleb Williams' dad played college football for Oklahoma State University. Dayna was reportedly a volleyball player for the University of Maryland.

Does Caleb Williams have any siblings?

The NFL star was raised as an only child in the family. He was born on 18 November 2001, in Washington, DC, United States, where he grew up.

Trivia

Caleb has played for the Chicago Bears team alongside Jonathan Owens, the husband of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Williams was selected first overall by the Bears in the 2024 NFL draft.

Carl manages his son's business dealings and has supported his football career.

According to FirstSportz, Caleb Williams' net worth in 2025 is $3.5 million .

. Caleb attended Gonzaga College High School and led them to the WCAC Championship 2018.

In a game against the University of Texas while at Oklahoma, Williams came off the bench while the Sooners were down 28-7, leading them to a 55-48 comeback victory.

In all his success and fame, Caleb Williams’ parents have a place in the success story of the quarterback star who has made a name for himself in the football arena. They have guided and provided him with much-needed support in his career.

