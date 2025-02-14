Jimmy Horn Sr.: Why is Jimmy Horn Jr.'s father in prison?

A father’s guidance can shape his child’s success, as seen in Jimmy Horn Sr., whose influence helped mould Jimmy Horn Jr.'s football career. His life took a drastic turn with his arrest in 2021. Now serving time in prison, what led to his incarceration, and how has it impacted his son's career?

Jimmy Horn Sr. Photo: @jimmyhorn on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s father was a former football player at Seminole High School.

at Seminole High School. Horn Sr. worked as a truck driver and barber .

and . Jimmy Jr.'s father encouraged him to pursue his football dreams.

Horn Sr. is incarcerated due to multiple drug-related charges.

Profile summary

Full name Jimmy Horn Sr. Gender Male Date of birth 29 September 1980 Age 44 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth Sanford, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Kendra Lewis Children 1 School Seminole High School Profession Truck driver, barber

Why is Jimmy Horn Sr. in prison?

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s father has been incarcerated since 2 November 2021 due to multiple drug-related charges. During a recent Good Morning America appearance to promote Season 3 of his Prime Video docuseries Coach Prime, coach Deion Sanders revealed that he had been transferred to an undisclosed prison outside of Denver.

In September 2024, Horn Jr. reflected on his last conversation with his father before sentencing. Speaking about the emotional moment, as reported by Distractify, he shared:

I was able to talk to him. He's about to get shipped off to the prison, so that was my last time talking to him before — so you just got to go even harder, you feel me? And it just felt good to talk to him. That just pushes me even more. It’s a lot of adversity that goes on through life.

Facts about Jimmy Horn Sr. Photo: @j5fleezy (modified by author)

Source: Original

There has not been an official announcement regarding Jimmy Horn Sr.'s release. His sentence was issued on 14 August 2024 but the exact timeline for his release remains uncertain.

His son's pain was evident to Coach Sanders, who contacted Horn Sr. and recognised his transformation. Sanders has actively supported Horn Sr.’s release, even recording a video message for the judge. As uploaded on Well Off Media in August 2024, he stated:

Your Honour...I just want you to know that I’ve talked to Jimmy Horn Sr. and, truly, he has served a multitude of years. He has repented for what has transpired, and he is truly a different man. I just wish to God you could see in your heart an opportunity that he could come out of incarceration and have a chance to resume his fatherly responsibility.

Jimmy Horn Jr. and and his father. Photo: @JimmyHorn on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Who are Jimmy Horn Jr.'s parents?

The Buffaloes’ wide receiver was born to Jimmy Horn Sr. and Kendra Lewis. While details about their marriage remain private, the couple divorced, with Jimmy Sr. assuming the primary parenting role.

In a 2020 interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Jimmy Horn Jr.'s dad shared insights into his parenting style and high expectations for his son. He stated:

I’m just a hard dad. It’s a good thing he’s respectful and humble. Once he gets his toe in at college, my job is done. That’s been the goal since elementary school. I almost raised him myself. His mom’s always been within arm’s reach, but she had other kids. He’s the first male in the Horn family to get to college.

Did Jimmy Horn Jr.'s dad play in the NFL?

The young wide receiver’s father never reached the National Football League. As Pro Football Network published, he was a former football player at Seminole High School and Bethune-Cookman University but did not advance to the NFL.

He worked as a truck driver and barber and encouraged his son to pursue his football dreams.

Frequently asked questions

Jimmy Horn Jr. has praised his father for his parenting, emphasising his significant impact on his career. This has also drawn attention to his personal life and raised questions.

Jimmy Horn Jr. Photo: @j5fleezy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who is Jimmy Horn Jr.'s father? The young footballer’s dad is Jimmy Horn Sr.

The young footballer’s dad is Jimmy Horn Sr. What is Jimmy Horn Sr. incarcerated for? He is incarcerated for multiple hard substance-related charges.

He is incarcerated for multiple hard substance-related charges. Is Jimmy Horn Jr. related to Joe Horn? Despite the shared surname, there is no familial relation to former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn.

Despite the shared surname, there is no familial relation to former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn. How long is Jimmy Horn Sr.'s prison term? The length of his prison term has not been publicly disclosed.

The length of his prison term has not been publicly disclosed. Who is Jimmy Horn Jr.'s mother? He was born to Kendra Lewis .

He was born to . What is Jimmy Horn Jr.'s age? The wide receiver was born on 12 September 2002, making him 22 in February 2025.

Despite the challenges of his father’s incarceration, Jimmy Horn Sr.’s situation has only driven his son to succeed in football. The young player has shown resilience, honing his skills and emerging as a promising NFL prospect.

