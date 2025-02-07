Who is Karamo Brown's boyfriend? All about Carlos Medel

Karamo Brown met his boyfriend, Carlos Medel, a photographer and art director, on Instagram in 2021. Karamo liked one of Carlos' photos, which initiated a conversation. The DM slide transpired to their first date, where intricate details were shared.

"We showed each other our bank accounts."

Key takeaways

Karamo Brown was the first openly gay Black man to appear on reality television.

to appear on reality television. Karamo and his boyfriend Carlos have been together since 2021.

have been together Karamo Brown came out as gay at the age of 16.

Carlos Medel’s profile summary

Full name Carlos Medel Gender Male Age 44 years old (as of February 2025) Place of birth Acapulco, Mexico Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Karamo Brown Profession Photographer and art director Social media Instagram Facebook

Karamo Brown’s boyfriend is Carlos Medel. They have been together since May 15, 2021, and celebrated their third anniversary in May 2024.

In an exclusive interview with Attitude, Brown revealed details about their first date. He said:

"We talked about everything from family to fears to finances. We showed each other our bank accounts and credit scores on the first night. Which seems odd to some, but we were putting everything out there."

Who is Carlos Medel?

Carlos Medel is a photographer and art director. He specializes in fashion and beauty photography, working with leading fashion brands like Kylie Cosmetics. Medel also has a strong presence on social media platforms, where he showcases his work.

Karamo Brown and Carlos Medel’s relationship timeline

Karamo and Carlos met on Instagram in 2021. The celebrity couple has since been open about their relationship on social media, often sharing affectionate posts.

Are Karamo and Carlos still together?

They are still together, although not yet married. During an interview with Page Six, Brown expressed his readiness to take their relationship to the next level, mentioning that he is eager to get married. He said:

"My biological clock is ticking. I’m trying not to be the boyfriend that pressures while also dropping hints.

We were supposed to get married, and the pandemic made us realize that there are some things we need to work on, and we weren’t able to work them out and I was willing to, but it just didn’t work."

Is Karamo still with Ian?

Karamo is no longer with Ian Jordan. They ended their engagement and relationship during the pandemic in 2020.

FAQs

Is Karamo gay?

Karamo Brown is openly gay and has been a prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community. He came out as gay at the age of 16 but came out to his father when he was 17, which ended Karamo Brown's relationship with his dad for 10 years. He explained:

"It split the family apart and we didn’t speak for 10 years. I just prayed every day that one day, we could actually get back to being a family again."

Who is Karamo's baby mama?

The mother of Karamo's child is Stephanie Brooks. During an interview with Parents, Brown revealed he impregnated a girl as a teenager. He said:

"My last girlfriend in high school—when I was 15—became pregnant with my child but did not tell me. She moved away, and I never had contact with her again; remember this is before social media."

Karamo discovered he was Jason's father when Jason was 10 years old after receiving court papers for child support in 2007. He later took legal guardianship of Christian, Jason's half-brother, in 2010.

What happened to Karamo Brown’s son?

Jason Brown experienced a near-death situation due to drug overuse during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. He went to rehab and began his recovery journey. He has since become sober and has been open about his struggles with addiction.

Karamo Brown’s boyfriend, Carlos Medel, is a renowned LA-based photographer who specializes in fashion. They have been dating for over three years, celebrating major milestones together.

