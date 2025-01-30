Aaron Pierre's partner: is he married or dating someone?

British actor Aaron Pierre has become a Hollywood heartthrob following his standout performance in Barry Jenkins' live-action prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King. As a solidified actor in entertainment, Aaron Pierre's partner and love life remain hot topics.

Aaron Pierre attends the 'Mufasa: The Lion King' UK Premiere on December 11, 2024 (L) and the LA Premiere on December 09, 2024 (R). Photo: Samir Hussein/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

He has West African and Caribbean heritage.

The actor is the eldest of three children raised in London.

Aaron has never been married.

Aaron Pierre's profile summary

Full name Aaron Stone Pierre Date of birth June 7, 1994 Age 30 years old as of January 2025 Place of birth London, England Current residence London, England, and Los Angeles, California Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Sierra Leonean, Jamaican, and Curaçao Religion Christian Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/191 cm) Eye colour Hazel-blue Education London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMD) Lewisham College (Performing Arts) Profession Actor, performer Social media Instagram Net worth Between $1 and $3 million

Who is Aaron Pierre's partner?

The internet has been asking whether Aaron Pierre is married or dating someone, but the actor has yet to comment on the subject. He has not been linked to anyone, in or out of show business.

On January 2, 2025, content creator Char Masona uploaded a TikTok video suggesting that he would be great as Lori Harvey's boyfriend. The model shut it down in the comment section, writing,

No, thank you leave me alone.

Top 5 facts about British actor Aaron Pierre. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Is Aaron Pierre gay?

The Lion King star has also not escaped speculations about his sexual orientation, but he continues to keep his private life separate from his blossoming career. In his January 2025 interview with GQ, Pierre shared that he does not plan on slowing down his Hollywood rise,

I'm very much someone who believes that what is meant for me won't miss me – It just inspires me to push on the accelerator even more.

What colour are Aaron Pierre's eyes?

The South London-born actor has hazel-blue eyes, which are his most striking physical features. He also has an athletic build and is tall, standing at 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/191 cm).

Aaron Pierre attends the 2024 GQ Men of the Year Party at Bar Marmont on November 14, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Olivia Wong

Source: Getty Images

What ethnicity is Aaron Pierre?

The Rebel Ridge star has Caribbean and West African heritage. His mixed ethnicity includes Sierra Leonean, Jamaican, and Curaçao roots. His maternal grandfather was born in Jamaica and moved to the United Kingdom after fighting in World War II.

Aaron Pierre's family

Pierre's father is also an actor and drama teacher based in London while his mother works as a project manager. The actor has two younger siblings: a sister called Anais Pierre and a brother called Amias, a screenwriter.

As the eldest child, Aaron shared in his September 2023 interview with Curzon that he feels he has a responsibility to be a high achiever and set the best example for his siblings. His family has been supportive of his career and even accompanied him on the red carpet during the London premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King in December 2024.

Aaron Pierre's parents at the London premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King on December 11, 2024 (L). Photo: @aaron_pierre1 on Instagram/@aaronlegion on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aaron Pierre's career

Pierre started acting at 14 with appearances in several stage productions in high school and later in London theatres. He studied classical theatre in Toronto, Canada, before moving back to England to join the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA).

2024 was his Hollywood breakout year with major roles on Netflix's Rebel Ridge and Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King. The actor has also joined the DC Universe heroes and will be appearing in the upcoming HBO series Lanterns as John Stewart (Green Lantern).

Aaron's rapid ascend in the entertainment industry is not surprising. In his August 2021 interview with Square Mile, he shared that he has always been a hard worker.

I always keep that standard slightly unattainable. So that I never get comfortable. And I'm always in the pursuit of something, more knowledge and something more to learn. Because I feel like, when you feel like you've got it, you plateau, and I never want to do that.

Details about Aaron Pierre's partner, wife or girlfriend continue to be speculated as he directs his focus and enthusiasm to his acting career. His smooth transition from London theatres to becoming a Hollywood star is impressive.

