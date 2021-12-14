Max Dorsch: Everything you need to know about Molly McGraths husband

Who is Max Dorsch? Max is a commercial real estate investments professional currently serving as the Acquisitions Director at Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC. He is famous for being Molly McGrath's husband.

Unlike his wife Molly McGrath, the American sportscaster and studio host, little is known about Max Dorsch. Here is everything you need to know about Molly McGrath's husband, including his age, nationality, education, and family.

Molly McGrath's husband biography

Mr. Dorsch grew up in Westwood, Massachusetts, alongside his younger sisters, Sophie Stratton and Ellie Q. His mother is an alumnus of Simmons University, where she obtained her bachelor's degree in Nutrition Science and later worked at Health Matters as a body consultant.

Max's parents divorced. However, he has a close relationship with his father, evidenced by the several photos of his dad on his Instagram. The realtor is a huge supporter of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Education

Dorsch graduated from Westwood High School. In 2009, he undertook the BU Sydney Internship Abroad Program at Boston University. He joined Syracuse University in 2006, where he pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and Marketing. he completed his studies in 2010.

Max Dorsch's job

Max Dorsch's real estate career began in 2009 when he was an intern at Taurus Investment Holdings. From January 2012 to December 2013, he worked as an analyst in Real Estate Investing and Servicing at Starwood Property Trust in Miami Beach, Florida, United States.

From January 2014 to May 2016, Dorsch served as the Assistant Vice President - Underwriting at Starwood Mortgage Capital in Miami Beach, Florida, United States. He assisted in the origination, underwriting, and closing process of 80 CMBS loans totaling over $1 billion.

Max worked at The Resmark Companies in Los Angeles, California, from May 2016 to March 2018. He supported origination and underwriting of class A multifamily development opportunities through joint-venture partnerships and wholly-owned projects in the western U.S.

Molly McGrath's husband has been the Acquisition director at Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC since March 2018. Max Dorsch is based in Seattle, Washington, and leads the sourcing, underwriting, and closing of commercial real estate investment opportunities in the Western U.S.

Max Dorsch's spouse

Dorsch and Molly McGrath were both students at Boston University. They started dating in 2014, broke up briefly before reconciling in 2016, and got engaged in June 2017. Max and Molly got married on 2nd July 2018 in a colourful outdoor wedding at Squaw Creek in Olympic Valley.

Molly's pregnancy news hit the airwaves in October 2020, with the TV girl showing off her bump at every opportunity she got. Max and Molly McGrath's baby was born on 12th January 2021. He is called Raymond Michael Dorsch V.

Max Dorsch and Molly live together in Seattle with their son Ray and rescue dogs, Stewart and Matthew. Clearly, Molly McGrath's husband is a successful commercial realtor who has achieved so much on his own. We wish him and his family all the best in their endeavours.

