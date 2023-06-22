Iliza Shlesinger's husband, Noah Galuten: Age, career, profiles, net worth

Noah Galuten is an American food blogger, chef and writer best known as Iliza Shlesinger's husband. Iliza, a renowned comedian, actress, and TV host, was the 2008 winner of NBC's Last Comic Standing. The duo has been married since 2018 and continues to enjoy marital bliss. They are considered one of the industry's power couple.

Even though Noah became a public figure following his marriage to Iliza Shlesinger, it is integral to note that he was a man of his own before meeting his wife. However, Iliza's popularity has spread to Noah, making him known to a broader audience.

Noah Galuten's profile summary and bio

How old is Noah Galuten?

Noah Galuten (aged 41 as of 2023) was born on 21 September 1982 in Santa Monica, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Galuten's father, Albhy, is a Grammy Award-winning record producer, composer and musician. Conversely, his mother, Nancy, is a garden designer. Noah grew up alongside his brother, Jason, a musician. He also has a step-sister, Gabriela Haslip, born from his father's second marriage.

As for his education, Noah attended Santa Monica High School. He then studied theatre arts at the University of California, Los Angeles. Galuten graduated in 2014.

What does Noah Galuten do for a living?

After an unsuccessful playwriting career, Galuten started his food blog, Man Bites World. He is renowned for composing excellent food articles for different publications. Noah has written several pieces for the LA Weekly.

His reviews have earned him a place in popular food companies such as Golden State Restaurant Group and a feature in the TV series Chopped and Food: Fact or Fiction?

In addition, the blogger is a manager at Bludso's Bar and Que Locations, Cofax and Prime Pizza. He has co-authored a book titled On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for The Home Kitchen.

How much is Noah Galuten's net worth?

The California native has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2023. His earnings primarily come from his successful career as a food blogger, chef and writer

Who is Iliza Shlesinger?

Shlesinger made her career debut as a comedian in 2012. Some of her television credits include:

Paradise (2013)

(2013) Instant Family (2018)

(2018) Iliza Shlesinger: Over And Over (2019)

(2019) The Opening Act (2020)

(2020) Spenser Confidential (2020)

(2020) The Right One (2021)

(2021) Hysterical (2021)

(2021) Supercool (2021)

Iliza Shlesinger's spouse

Iliza and Noah met in 2016 through a dating app. After dating for a year, the duo got engaged. They later exchanged nuptials on 12 May 2018 in a traditional Jewish ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, Sierra Mae, in January 2022.

How much is Iliza Shlesinger worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Noah Galuten's wife has an estimated net worth of $7 million as of 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career in the entertainment industry.

Noah Galuten, Iliza Shlesinger's husband, has created a name for himself as a food blogger. He is passionate about food and has earned an excellent reputation for giving people a great experience of unique cuisines in his writing and video publications.

