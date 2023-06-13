Mike Vitar is an American firefighter and former on-screen star. He is best known for portraying Benny the Jet Rodriguez in The Sandlot and Luis Mendoza in the final two Mighty Ducks films. So, where is Mike Vitar today?

Mike Vitar made his acting debut in 1990.

In 1997, Vitar retired from his seven-year-old acting career to pursue his newly found passion. Since 2002, he has been a Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter. Discover more juicy details about him.

Mike Vitar’s profile summary and bio

Full name Michael Anthony Vitar Famous as Mike Vitar Gender Male Date of birth 21 December 1978 Age 45 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education St. Francis High School Height in feet 6 Height in centimetres 182 Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Body measurements in inches 38-28-38 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Kim Vitar Children Wesley, Norah, Eli Vitar Siblings Pablo and Elizabeth Profession Former actor, firefighter Net worth $300,000

How old is Mike Vitar?

The former on-screen star is not active on social media.

Mike Vitar (aged 45 as of 2023) was born on 21 December 1978 in Los Angeles, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Vitar’s parents raised him alongside his two siblings, Elizabeth and Pablo. The latter played the older version of the character Benny in The Sandlot. He later joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1996. Sadly, Pablo died due to colon cancer on 29 January 2008.

For his education, Mike attended St. Francis High School.

Is Mike Vitar married?

Mike Vitar’s spouse, Kim, is a professional photographer and homemaker. The couple tied the knot in 2006. They share two sons and a daughter. Eli, their eldest son, was born on 12 March 2007, while their second child Wesley was born on 30 April 2009. The duo welcomed their only daughter, Norah, on 31 January 2013.

What does Mike Vitar do?

In 1990, the California native made his career debut when he was just 12 years old. Some of Mike Vitar’s movies include:

Brooklyn Bridge (1991)

(1991) Diplomatic Immunity (1991)

(1991) Sunset Grill (1993)

(1993) NYPD Blue (1996)

(1996) Chicago Hope (1997)

Mike Vitar's zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

In 1996, Anthony worked for Gerber Ambulance in Torrance as an EMT, from which he took up a firefighting career.

How much is Mike Vitar’s net worth?

Vitar has an estimated net worth of $300,000 in 2023. He makes approximately $50,850 to $69,040 annually from his current firefighter job.

Mike Vitar’s legal issues

In 2015, Michael and two other firefighters confronted 22-year-old Chang, who was selling candy in their neighbourhood. They falsely accused him of handing out illegally-laced substances and held him in a chokehold until he was unconscious.

Anthony and his friends were charged with felony assault. However, he pleaded no contest to a reduced misdemeanour charge and was suspended without pay for six months. He has since returned to full duty.

Mike Vitar’s profiles

Mike Vitar's spouse, Kim, is a professional photographer and homemaker.

The former on-screen star is not active on social media. He does not have Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts. His photos can be found on fan accounts.

As of today, Mike Vitar lives in Los Angeles, USA with his wife and three children. Although he quit acting long ago, people still adore his movies.

