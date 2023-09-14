Linda Ripa's biography: What does Kelly Ripa's sister do for a living?

Linda Ripa is widely known for being the sister of famous talk show host and actress Kelly Ripa. She once aspired to become a model and actress, but her dream was shattered when she was involved in a horrific car accident in the late 1990s. What is she doing today?

Linda's near-tragic incident inspired her sister, Kelly, who learned to appreciate what is essential in life. The Ripa siblings followed different career paths but have remained close as a family. Linda's miracle baby, who also almost died, is now a healthy young adult.

Linda Ripa's profile summary and bio

Full name Linda Ripa Date of birth 3rd December 1968 Age 54 years in 2023 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Italian and Irish Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Not known Children Son Sergio-Giuseppe Parents Esther and Joseph Ripa Siblings Sister Kelly Ripa Profession Author, illustrator Known for Being actress and talk show host Kelly Ripa's older sister

Who is Linda Ripa?

Linda Ripa is the eldest sister of actress and talk show host Kelly Ripa and the eldest child of her parents, Esther Essie and Joseph Joe Ripa. Her father, Joseph, worked as a bus driver and labour union president before being elected county clerk of Camden County, New Jersey, in 2009.

How old is Linda Ripa?

Kelly Ripa's sister, Linda (age 54 years as of 2023) was born on 3rd December 1968 in New Jersey, United States. She has mixed Italian and Irish roots and holds American nationality.

Linda Ripa's husband

It is unclear if Linda is married or dating. She often keeps her personal life private and has no social media footprint.

Linda Ripa's children

Kelly Ripa's sister, Linda, has one child. Her only son, Sergio Giuseppe, was born prematurely on 8th September 1999 after his mother was seriously injured in a horrific car accident. The now 24-year-old aspiring musician and guitarist was raised by his grandparents Essie and Joe when his mother was hospitalised.

What does Linda Ripa do?

She is an author who publishes children's books. She is also an illustrator. She published the best-selling kids' book, The Ladybug Blues, in January 2002. Linda previously worked as a model and hosted a sports show.

Linda Ripa's net worth

Various sources estimate her worth to be between $1.2 million and $10 million. Her sister, talk show host Kelly Ripa, is estimated to be worth $120 million in 2023 and earns a salary of around $22 million.

What happened to Kelly Ripa's sister Linda?

In 1999, Linda was involved in a horrific car accident when she was seven months pregnant with her son Sergio-Giuseppe. A car being driven by a speeding drunk driver slammed into her after running a red light.

She broke multiple bones, and her crashed pelvis pushed her son's head, and he went into a coma in utero. Linda turned down the anaesthetic for leg surgery to avoid damaging the unborn baby.

After four weeks in a coma, her unborn son responded to stimuli and was born seven weeks premature. Linda spent over a year in the hospital and had numerous operations.

In February 2004, a Philadelphia jury ordered an orthopaedic surgeon to pay Kelly's sister $15 million for failing to rectify her broken ankle. The botched surgery following the horrific accident had left Kelly with a clawed foot and nerve damage, which hindered her from pursuing a career.

What kind of illness does Kelly Ripa have?

In January 2023, the Live with Kelly and Mark co-host fell ill and lost her voice, but the tests came back negative when she went to the hospital. The doctors then told her that she was suffering from a 'random' bug.

In her memoir, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, Kelly revealed she suffers from a severe case of social anxiety disorder. Therapy has helped her deal with the condition.

Who is Kelly Ripa's nephew who lives with her?

Kelly has one nephew, Sergio Giuseppe. She often features him on her Instagram posts, but it is unclear if he lives with her. The talk show host resides in New York with her husband, Mark Consuelos. The couple has three kids: 26-year-old Michael, 22-year-old Lola Grace, and 20-year-old Joaquin.

Linda Ripa has maintained a private life since the horrific accident that nearly cost her life and that of her unborn baby. Her younger sister Kelly has a thriving media career and is married to actor Mark Consuelos.

