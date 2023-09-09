Eartha Kitt's grandchildren: Meet Rachel Shapiro and Jason Shapiro

Eartha Mae Kitt was an American singer and actress popularly known for her distinct singing abilities and novelty song Christmas. Her career in the entertainment industry began in 1942 and reached the stars. Before leaving this world, she was a mother and grandmother. Find out more about Eartha Kitt's grandchildren.

Eartha Kitt's daughter with her grandchildren Rachel and Jason. Photo: @simplyeartha. @jasonshapiro (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kitt, Eartha's daughter, is an established career woman and a mother to Rachel and Jason, Eartha's grandchildren. Kitt's children are not as famous, and in particular, Jason prefers living away from the media's eyes.

Eartha's profile and bio summary

Full name Eartha Mae Kitt Age 81 at the time of death in 2008 Date of birth 7 January 1927 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth North, South Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African American Sexuality Heterosexual Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Grandchildren Rachel (Nora Mae) and Jason Shapiro Date of death 25 December 2008 Place of death Weston, Connecticut, USA

How many biological children did Eartha Kitt have?

Eartha married John William McDonald, a real estate associate, in 1960. They had one child, a daughter named Kitt McDonald Shapiro, born on November 26, 1961.

Who is Kitt Shapiro?

Kitt is an American businesswoman famously known for being Eartha Kitt's daughter. She was born on 26 November 1961 to her mother and father, John William McDonald. After Eartha's death, her daughter, Kitt, revealed that she did not know the identity of her white father.

Kitt owns a boutique called West. She is the president of another company, Eartha Kitt Productions & Simply Eartha. She authored a book titled Eartha & Kitt, A Daughter's Love Story In Black & White.

Kitt Shapiro's children, Jason and Rachel. Photo: @simplyeartha, @jasonshapiro (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Does Kitt McDonald Shapiro have children?

The late American actress and singer, Eartha's daughter, is a mother of two children: Rachel and Jason. While it is unknown what her son Jason does, her daughter Rachel is an actress pursuing music and modelling.

Eartha Kitt's granddaughter: Rachel Shapiro

Kitt Shapiro's daughter is Rachel, who was born in 1996. She uses the stage name of Nora Mae. Rachel's father is Kitt's ex-husband, Charles Lawrence Shapiro.

Rachel pursued a career in the music industry, and she plays multiple instruments. As of September 2023, there are two credits to her profile on IMDb, WTNH Channel 8 News and Nora Mae: Rendezvous, a music video. Rachel is on Instagram and has 15,500 followers.

L-R, Jessica Groun, Eartha Kitt and daughter Kitt Shapiro attend the opening night of The Drowsy Chaperone. Photo: Hal Horowitz

Source: Getty Images

Eartha Kitt's grandson: Jason Shapiro

Kitt’s firstborn son is Jason Shapiro, who was born in 1991. Although the account is not verified, his sister Rachel (Nora Mae) has commented on a few photos. Research of Jason Shapiro's Instagram account indicates he is a DJ and has followed his grandmother's musical footsteps.

Eartha Kitt's grandchildren have ensured to build names for themselves through their career endeavours and continue to uphold their grandmother's legacy that has been living on since she passed away.

READ ALSO: Scooter Braun's net worth: How much is the American music manager worth?

Briefly.co.za published an article detailing Scooter Braun’s net worth. It reports that Scooter Braun, whose real name is Scott Samuel Braun, is an American entrepreneur, talent manager, and entertainment executive.

Scooter Braun founded SB Projects, a media company, and co-founded Mythos Studios, a comic-film studio. Scooter is best known for discovering and managing several successful artists in the music industry. What is his net worth?

Source: Briefly News