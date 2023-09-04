What happened to Carl Ellan Kelley: Life story of Aretha Franklin's sister

Carl Ellan Kelley, also known as Aretha Franklin's sister, was a woman who lived a life of obscurity and mystery. She was the daughter of a famous preacher and civil rights activist. The circumstances surrounding her birth and childhood deprived her of parental care, but she managed to make sense of her challenging upbringing and life. What happened to her, and what is worth learning from her plight?

Carl Ellan Kelley's name is intricately linked with music history as Aretha Franklin's sister, famously called the Queen of Soul. Beyond being a familial association, her significance spans its unique narrative, showcasing a life touched by music's magnetic charm. While not as widely celebrated as her illustrious sibling, her journey weaves a captivating tale that invites exploration.

Carl Ellan Kelley's profile summary and bio

Full name Carl Ellan Kelley Gender Female Date of birth 17 November 1940 Age 78 years old (at death) Date of death 30 January 2019 Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Father C. L. Franklin Mother Mildred Jennings Siblings Erma, Carolyn, Aretha, Rev. Cecil Children Two (Charles G. Smith and Herman E. Wheatley III)

Carl Ellan Franklin's background information

Carl was the daughter of the famous American Baptist minister and civil rights activist C.L. Franklin. He was the pastor of New Salem Baptist Church.

Unfortunately, Ellan's birth was not a happy occasion, as she was the result of her father's sexual abuse of her mother. So, her grandmother raised her, leaving her with little contact with her father or his other children.

Carol Ellan Kelley, née Jennings, had five half-siblings from her father's side: Erma, Carolyn, Aretha, Rev. Cecil, and Vaughn. All of them were involved in music, and some achieved fame and success as singers and songwriters. Aretha Franklin, in particular, became known as the Queen of Soul and one of the most influential artists ever.

How old is Carl Ellan Kelley?

Mildred Jennings and CL Franklin's daughter was 78 when she died. She was born on 17 November 1940 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Who is Carl Ellan Kelley's mother?

She was Mildred Jennings. She was a member of Franklin's congregation when she gave birth to Carl.

What happened to Mildred Jennings?

She was 12 years old and a C.L. Franklin's congregation member when Carl's father molested her. Rev Franklin was 25 when the incident happened and faced no legal consequences for his crime.

Mildred Jennings Franklin was punished for her victimisation. She was separated from her newborn and banished from her home and church community to live with relatives. But Carl's father later moved to Detroit, Michigan, where he became the pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church and a prominent figure in the civil rights movement.

Is Carol Ellan Kelley Aretha Franklin's sister?

Yes, Carl Ellan Kelley was Aretha Franklin’s half-sister. They shared the same father. But who was Aretha Franklin? She was an American singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist. Her career spanned six decades, and she won 18 Grammy Awards.

Aretha Franklin's sister's personal life

Carl Ellan Kelley lived a quiet and private life, away from the media attention surrounding her father and half-siblings. Though it is still being discovered whether she married, it is confirmed that she had two children: Charles G. Smith and Herman E. Wheatley III.

According to her obituary, she worked as a nurse for many years. She rarely spoke about her family or past, and few people knew about her relationship with Aretha Franklin.

What happened to Carl Ellan Kelley?

Carl Ellan Kelley was found dead at her home in Detroit on 30 January 2019. Her cause of death was later revealed to be a heart attack. She had suffered from heart problems for a long time before her death. She was buried at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, where her father and some of her half-siblings are also buried.

Erma Franklin's cause of death

Erma, Aretha Franklin's sister, battled throat cancer before eventually passing away on 7 September 2002. Until her death, Erma was a talented singer in her own right, known for her soulful voice and contributions to the music industry.

Carl Ellan Kelley's life is marked by tragedy, secrecy, resilience, and dignity. She overcame the circumstances of her birth and lived a decent and respectable life. Her children and grandchildren loved and remembered her as a caring mother and grandmother. Being one of Aretha's sisters, she received recognition from her and got $50,000 in one of her drafted wills.

