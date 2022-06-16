Who is Wenwen Han? Age, children, surgery, movies, profiles, net worth

Wenwen Han is a Chinese movie actress, violinist, and dancer. She is best known for her role as Meiying in Harald Zwart's 2010 film The Karate Kid. She has a massive following across her social media platforms. So how did she start her acting career? Does she have children? What is her net worth? Read this and much more right here.

Wenwen Han is an actress, musician, and dancer who has achieved fame and a good name in her career. But how has she achieved all the fame at such a young age? Does Wenwen Han have social media? This article has everything you would love to know about her.

Wenwen Han's profiles

Full Name Wenwen Han Date of Birth August 24, 1995 Age 26 years as of 2022 Birthplace Xian, China Nationality Chinese Ethnicity Asian Horoscope Virgo Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Build Slim Height 5 feet 5 inches(165cm) Profession Actress, Violinist, Dancer Marital Status Married Husband Ken Chu Movies The Karate Kid (2010), Ink & Rain (2017) Instagram @hanwenwenfans Net worth $2 million

Wenwen Han's age

Han was born on August 24, 1995. Therefore, she is 26 years as of 2022. She was born in Xian, China and holds Chinese citizenship. Her birth sign is Virgo, and she belongs to the Chinese ethnicity.

Details about her parents are not provided, but her father runs his own business, whereas her mother is a housewife. Han grew up with her siblings, with whom she loves spending most of her time. She studied at a local primary school in Xian. She knows both Mandarin and English and communicates fluently.

Wenwen Han's height and body measurements

The celebrity is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 45 kg. She has dark brown eyes, and her hair colour is also dark brown. She has a slim body and likes to keep fit with a well-maintained diet and exercise.

Wenwen Han's husband

She is in a happy marital relationship with the famous Taiwanese singer and composer, Ken Chu. Ken is famous as one of the members of the boy band F4. The celebrated couple tied the knot in 2016 in Shenyang, China, in a huge ceremony attended by their family, friends and fans.

Wenwen was only 20 years old when she tied the knot, and they were already in a romantic relationship for quite a long time. So who is Wenwen Han's children? As of now, the happy couple does not have any children yet. When she is not working, she loves spending most of her time with her in-laws, Chi Yueh-ming and Wang Li-Chen.

Wenwen Han's career

Han knew that she wanted to pursue acting from a tender age. With that, she attended auditions for several TV shows and films when she was five. This was through her able and supportive parents, who encouraged her along the way. She was just eight years when she landed her first role in the entertainment industry.

In 2003, she was fortunate to land a mini character to play in the film, Why Me, Sweetie?!. She gave her best in the film, opening more doors for her to feature in other TV shows and films.

Her breakthrough came in 2010 when she landed a role in the famous 2010 film, The Karate Kid. She played the role of Meiying alongside Jackie Chan and Jordan Smith, top actors.

How old was Wenwen Han in the Karate Kid?

She was only 15 years when she landed the golden chance to act in a famous film. Her most recent film appearance was a VIP Female in the 2018 action-drama Ink & Rain. Furthermore, she also had a cameo appearance in the Chinese drama series Hai Mei Ai Gou in 2020.

Dancing

Besides acting, she is also a talented dancer and has expressed this in several events and concerts she has graced. As a professional dancer, she has worked with top stars such as Jaden Smith, Taraji P. Henson, and many more.

Does Wenwen Han have Instagram?

She has an Instagram account that has attracted 25.9k followers as of June 2022. The account is not verified and it looks like she does not post details about her family as she likes keeping them away from her social account.

Wenwen Han's surgery

The Chinese celebrity has come under scrutiny for allegedly undergoing cosmetic procedures. However, it is unclear whether she underwent surgery or if the changes were due to puberty or ageing. Han has not publicly admitted or denied anything, fueling the rumours further.

Wenwen Han's net worth

She has a net worth estimated at $2 million as of 2022. Her primary source of income is through her occupation as an actress, dancer and violinist. Despite her vast earnings, she prefers a simple lifestyle.

Above is everything you would love to know about Wenwen Han, the Chinese celebrity. She has been very passionate about dancing, acting, and instrumenting too. As of now, she has successfully become one of the most famous actresses and models in China.

