Global site navigation

Who is David Paul Olsen? Age, girlfriend, height, profession, profiles, net worth
Сelebrity biographies

Who is David Paul Olsen? Age, girlfriend, height, profession, profiles, net worth

by  Eunice Njoki

David Paul Olsen is an American stunt performer and former Navy SEAL. He is best known for being the husband of the Portuguese-American actress Daniela Ruah and elder brother to actor Eric Christian Olsen. Keep reading to learn more fascinating facts regarding the skilled stunt performer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Daniela Ruah's husband
Paul is known for being actress Daniala Ruah's husband. Photo: @danielaruah on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

David values privacy and rarely makes public appearances. He is also not active on social media platforms, unlike his wife Daniela and brother Eric who often upload content on their respective accounts.

David Paul Olsen’s profiles summary and bio

Full nameDavid Paul Olsen
Date of birth2nd January 1976
Age46 years in 2022
Birth signCapricorn
Place of birthMoline, Illinois, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityNorwegian
ReligionLutheran Christian
Eye colourBlue
Hair colourBlonde
Height6 feet 2 inches (1.87m
GenderMale
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusMarried
WifeActress Daniela Ruah (since 2014)
ChildrenTwo, including River Isaac and Sierra Esther
ParentsDr Paul Olsen and actress Jeanne D. Olsen
SiblingsActor Eric Christian Olsen
ProfessionStunt performer, former Navy SEAL

Read also

Who is Shamicka Gibbs? Age, husband, height, movies, profiles, net worth

David Paul Olsen’s age and early life

How old is David Paul Olsen? The stunt performer was born on 2nd January 1976 in Moline, Illinois, United. He is 46 years old in 2022. David’s parents are Dr Paul Olsen and actress Jeanne D. Olsen. His dad is an English professor and the head track coach at Augustana College.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

He is the older brother to actor Eric Christian Olsen and brother-in-law to actress Sarah Wright. David Paul Olsen’s family has Norwegian roots.

David Paul Olsen’s wife and children

NCIS: Los Angeles actress
Paul married actress Daniela Ruah in 2014. Photo: Jon Kopaloff
Source: Getty Images

The stunt performer tied the knot with Portuguese actress Daniela Ruah on 19th June 2014 in an interfaith wedding ceremony in Portugal. Daniela is Jewish, while David is Lutheran. The couple is blessed with two beautiful children, son River Isaac Ruah Olsen (born 30th December 2013) and daughter Sierra Esther Ruah Olsen (born 4th September 2016).

Read also

Who is Jennifer Rauchet? Age, husband, salary, height, career, profiles, net worth

How did Daniela Ruah and David Paul Olsen meet?

The couple met on the set of CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles in 2009. David Paul Olsen’s girlfriend played the role of agent Kensi Blye, the love interest of Eric Christian’s character Marty Deeks, while David was his brother’s double stunt performer in the series.

The performer’s younger brother Eric Christian is the one who introduced him to Daniela. He thought they were dating awful people and came up with a plan to get them together. The lovebirds went on their first date in February 2011 and dated for about four years before making their union official in 2014. Eric and David’s families are close and often go on vacations together.

The Olsen family
NCIS: Los Angeles co-stars Dianah Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen. Photo: FilmMagic
Source: Getty Images

What does David Olsen do for a living?

Daniela Ruah’s girlfriend is a great stunt performer who has worked on several high-budget projects. He made his entertainment career debut in 2006 in the television film, Deceit. He has since performed in numerous films and television shows.

Read also

Who is Jerry Solomon? Age, wife, personal life, movies, profession, net worth

David Paul Olsen’s movies and TV shows

ProjectYear
Reminiscence2021
The Nun2018
Swiss Army Man2016
The Back-up Plan2010
G-Force2009
NCIS: Los Angeles2009
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen2007
Deceit2006

David Paul Olsen’s military service

Before going into the entertainment industry, the stunt performer served in the United States Army. He was a valuable member of the Navy SEALS.

David Paul Olsen’s net worth

Eric Christian Olsen’s brother has an estimated net worth of $700,000 in 2022. He mainly earns from stunt performance and other ventures. His wife Daniela has amassed an estimated worth of $7 million from acting.

David Paul Olsen’s height

The former Navy SEAL stands at 6 feet 2 inches (1.87m). He has beautiful blue eyes, while his hair is blonde.

Does David Paul Olsen have a twin brother?

Read also

Who is Isaiah Stannard? Age, parents, height, movies and tv shows, profiles, net worth

There is no David Paul Olsen twin brother. The stunt performer has one younger brother, actor Eric Christian, born on 31st May 1977. The siblings share a close bond.

David Paul Olsen is lucky to have a supportive younger brother who always has his best interests at heart. He also has an understanding spouse and beautiful children, a dream that many men strive to achieve.

READ ALSO: Who is Jennifer Rauchet? Age, husband, salary, height, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts regarding Jennifer Rauchet, an American media personality. She has been the executive producer at Fox Nation since 2006.

Jennifer came into the limelight in 2017 after being romantically linked to former US veteran and television host Pete Hegseth. They were both married to other people when their affair came to light. The pro-Trump supporters tied the knot in 2019 at one of Donald Trump’s golf clubs in New Jersey.

Read also

Who is Alex Aniston? Age, partner, siblings, parents, height, profiles, net worth

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel