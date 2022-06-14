David Paul Olsen is an American stunt performer and former Navy SEAL. He is best known for being the husband of the Portuguese-American actress Daniela Ruah and elder brother to actor Eric Christian Olsen. Keep reading to learn more fascinating facts regarding the skilled stunt performer.

David values privacy and rarely makes public appearances. He is also not active on social media platforms, unlike his wife Daniela and brother Eric who often upload content on their respective accounts.

David Paul Olsen’s profiles summary and bio

Full name David Paul Olsen Date of birth 2nd January 1976 Age 46 years in 2022 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Moline, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Norwegian Religion Lutheran Christian Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Height 6 feet 2 inches (1.87m Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Actress Daniela Ruah (since 2014) Children Two, including River Isaac and Sierra Esther Parents Dr Paul Olsen and actress Jeanne D. Olsen Siblings Actor Eric Christian Olsen Profession Stunt performer, former Navy SEAL

David Paul Olsen’s age and early life

How old is David Paul Olsen? The stunt performer was born on 2nd January 1976 in Moline, Illinois, United. He is 46 years old in 2022. David’s parents are Dr Paul Olsen and actress Jeanne D. Olsen. His dad is an English professor and the head track coach at Augustana College.

He is the older brother to actor Eric Christian Olsen and brother-in-law to actress Sarah Wright. David Paul Olsen’s family has Norwegian roots.

David Paul Olsen’s wife and children

The stunt performer tied the knot with Portuguese actress Daniela Ruah on 19th June 2014 in an interfaith wedding ceremony in Portugal. Daniela is Jewish, while David is Lutheran. The couple is blessed with two beautiful children, son River Isaac Ruah Olsen (born 30th December 2013) and daughter Sierra Esther Ruah Olsen (born 4th September 2016).

How did Daniela Ruah and David Paul Olsen meet?

The couple met on the set of CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles in 2009. David Paul Olsen’s girlfriend played the role of agent Kensi Blye, the love interest of Eric Christian’s character Marty Deeks, while David was his brother’s double stunt performer in the series.

The performer’s younger brother Eric Christian is the one who introduced him to Daniela. He thought they were dating awful people and came up with a plan to get them together. The lovebirds went on their first date in February 2011 and dated for about four years before making their union official in 2014. Eric and David’s families are close and often go on vacations together.

What does David Olsen do for a living?

Daniela Ruah’s girlfriend is a great stunt performer who has worked on several high-budget projects. He made his entertainment career debut in 2006 in the television film, Deceit. He has since performed in numerous films and television shows.

David Paul Olsen’s movies and TV shows

Project Year Reminiscence 2021 The Nun 2018 Swiss Army Man 2016 The Back-up Plan 2010 G-Force 2009 NCIS: Los Angeles 2009 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 2007 Deceit 2006

David Paul Olsen’s military service

Before going into the entertainment industry, the stunt performer served in the United States Army. He was a valuable member of the Navy SEALS.

David Paul Olsen’s net worth

Eric Christian Olsen’s brother has an estimated net worth of $700,000 in 2022. He mainly earns from stunt performance and other ventures. His wife Daniela has amassed an estimated worth of $7 million from acting.

David Paul Olsen’s height

The former Navy SEAL stands at 6 feet 2 inches (1.87m). He has beautiful blue eyes, while his hair is blonde.

Does David Paul Olsen have a twin brother?

There is no David Paul Olsen twin brother. The stunt performer has one younger brother, actor Eric Christian, born on 31st May 1977. The siblings share a close bond.

David Paul Olsen is lucky to have a supportive younger brother who always has his best interests at heart. He also has an understanding spouse and beautiful children, a dream that many men strive to achieve.

