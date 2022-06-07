Who is Jerry Solomon? Age, wife, personal life, movies, profession, net worth

Nancy Kerrigan has established herself as one of the top actresses and skaters in the world. She has won bronze medals throughout her career at the 1991 World Championships and the 1992 Winter Olympics. With the fame came questions about her personal life, such as who her husband is. So, who is Jerry Solomon?

Nancy Kerrigan and husband during the Annual Celebratory Performance and Benefit Gala for the Ice Theatre of New York held at the Chelsea Piers on October 27, 2008. Photo: Giacinta Pace

Source: Getty Images

Jerry Solomon is a former sports manager and agent, author and executive producer who came to the limelight after his marriage to Nancy Kerrigan. He is currently the CEO and president of Stargames LLC.

Jerry Solomon's profiles

Ful name Jerry Solomon Gender Male Year of birth 1954 Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, the United States Current residence Lynnfield, Massachusetts, the United States Jerry Solomon's age 68 years (As of 2022) Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Height 5 feet and 8 inches (173 centimetres) Weight 65 kilograms (143 pounds) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Grey Father Edward D. Solomon Mother Roberta Madison Sexual orientation Heterosexual Marital status Married Jerry Solomon's spouse Nancy Kerrigan Children Matthew Eric and Brian and Nicole Elizabeth University University of California Colombia University Occupation Former sports manager and agent, author and executive producer Net worth $15 million

Jerry Solomon's biography

How old is Jerry Solomon? He was born in 1954 in Chicago, Illinois, the United States, to a Christian family. His father, Edward D. Solomon, was the chief executive of Shoe Town Inc and his mother is called Roberta Madison.

Currently, he is 68 years old, and his nationality is American.

After completing high school, he joined the University of California at Los Angeles. He later got into Colombia University, where he graduated with a Masters in International Business.

Jerry Solomon's profession

Jerry addresses the media during a press conference to announce ticket information and sponsorships for the World Tennis Day Showdown at Earls Court in London, England. Photo: Andrew Redington

Jerry is a former sports manager and agent. His career began in 1980 as the director of Volvo Grand Prix, a professional tennis circuit. In 1985, he moved to work for ProServ and started making deals with renowned athletes and sports persons. Due to his work ethic, he was promoted to senior vice president in 1990 and later became the marketing president.

Soon enough, he became one of the most renowned sports agent in the US, working with top players such as Ivan Lendl, Shannon Miller and Karch Kiraly. Currently, he is the Chief Executive Officer of Stargames LLC, a sports marketing, management and entertainment company based outside of Boston, Massachusetts.

He has produced several sports-based events like the King of the Beach invitational, Scottish Grass Court Championships, BNP Paribas Showdown and NetJets Showdown. In addition, he has been inducted into the Personal Managers Hall of Fame and National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

Jerry Solomon's movies

The popular sports manager has also been credited as the executive producer of several films. He is known for The Proposition (2005) and World of Skating (2007). Additionally, he has authored a book titled An Insiders Guide to Managing Sporting Events.

Jerry Solomon's personal life

Nancy Kerrigan and husband attend The National Mother's Day Council's 23rd Annual Oustanding Mother Awards Luncheon on April 12, 2001 at Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Is Nancy Kerrigan married? Jerry married his former client Nancy Kerrigan. The pair met when he became her manager, helping Nancy secure various endorsement deals worth $3 million. Thanks to his managerial skills, she was able to strike deals with major brands such as Revlon and Reebok.

The couple got married on the 9th of September 1995. Together, they have three children; two sons named Matthew Eric and Brian and a daughter named Nicole Elizabeth. This was Jerry's third marriage. He was previously married to Sandra Hill and Kathy.

How old is Nancy Kerrigan now?

Nancy was born on the 13th of October 1969 in Stoneham, Massachusetts, United States. She is currently 52 years old, and her star sign is Libra.

What is Jerry Solomon's net worth?

Solomon has made a fortune from his career in sports managing. He has an estimated net worth of $15 million.

How rich is Nancy Kerrigan?

On the other hand, his wife became wealthy as a skater and actress. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is estimated to be worth $10 million.

Jerry Solomon has retired from managing sports, and his main focus is his business and family. He, however, has left a legacy as one of the best sports agents in the US.

