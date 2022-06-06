Isaiah Stannard is an upcoming American actor. The 17-year-old rose to fame after starring in NBC's crime comedy series Good Girls (2018 to 2021) as transgender character Ben Marks. The role was created to reflect his real-life transition journey. Herein is everything you need to know regarding the young gender non-conforming actor.

Isaiah Stannard is known for playing Ben Marks in NBC's Good Girls. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Representation for the transgender community has been growing in recent years. The process has been made possible by trans celebrities who continue to use their voice to advocate for trans rights. Some of Hollywood's influential trans figures include Elliot Page, Isaiah Stannard, Leyla Bloom, and Chella Man.

Isaiah Stannard's profiles summary and bio

Full name Isaiah Stannard Other names Izzy Stannard Date of birth 1st October 2004 Age 17 years in 2022 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Manhattan, New York City, New York Nationality American Height 5 feet 4 inches (1.62 m) Body measurements 44-34-38 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Gender Trans teen Pronouns He/him Sexual orientation Queer Relationship status Not known Parents Mother Kristin Johansen and father Eric Stannard Education Professional Performing Arts School Profession Actor Years active 2015 to present Representative Innovative Arts as of June 2022 Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

Isaiah Stannard's age

The Good Girls actor was born on 1st October 2004 in Manhattan, New York City. In 2022, he celebrated his 17th birthday. He reached worldwide popularity at the age of just fifteen.

Who are Isaiah Stannard's parents?

Izzy and his dad (right photo), Izzy's mother and her partner (left). Photo: @isaiahstannard on Instagram (modified by author)

Isaiah's mother, Kristin Johansen, is a singer, dancer and actress, while his father, Eric Stannard, is a senior editor at New York-based Springer. His parents are no longer together, and Kristin is currently with partner Warren Marsh, a professional massage therapist and personal trainer. Marsh has also been instrumental during Isaiah's transitioning period.

What is Izzy Stannard's gender?

The actor is transgender and uses the he or him pronouns. He was born a girl and came out as trans when he was 12 years of age. Isaiah Stannard's parents, especially his mom Kristin and her partner Warren Marsh, have been supportive of his choices since the beginning and have helped him through the transition.

During a past interview with People publication, her mother Kristin revealed that he first came out as gay before announcing he was trans a year later. She added that she always knew he would turn out that way as she watched him grow.

Isaiah Stannard's surgery

The Good Girl actor has yet to open up regarding the surgeries he underwent to ensure his complete transition. His mother is actively involved with New York-based Ackerman Institute, a counselling facility that helps kids come out without fear.

Isaiah Stannard's acting career

Izzy on a scene of NBC's Good Girls. Photo: Jordan Althaus

Izzy made his acting debut as a cartoon voice actor in 2015 in the film Star Stuff: A Story of Carl Sagan as Carl Sagan. He has since starred in several television shows and movies. His major role was Ben Marks in NBC's Good Girls from 2018 to 2021.

Ben is a transitioning transgender character formerly known as Sadie. The role's storyline was changed by creator Jenna Bans after finding out that Isaiah is trans.

Isaiah Stannard's movies and TV shows (2015 to 2021)

Project title Year Role Genera+ion 2021 Evan Good Girls 2018 to 2021 Ben Marks 5 Teenagers Walk Into a Bar 2019 Sam Party Dress 2017 Harper Klein Brad's Status 2017 Tween One Star Stuff: A Story of Carl Sagan 2015 Carl Sagan

Isaiah Stannard's net worth

The actor has an estimated net worth of $50,000 in 2022. His acting career is just picking up, and he seems to have a bright future in the industry.

Isaiah Stannard's height

The actor currently stands at 5 feet 4 inches (1.62 m), while his body measurements are 44-34-38. He has brown eyes and blonde hair.

Isaiah Stannard's before and after images

Isaiah was lucky to get the chance to let the world see his gender transformation process. He has grown a lot since the first time he appeared on the screens. Here are a few before and after snaps, including Isaiah Stannard's baby pictures.

Handsome teen

Izzy came out when he was 12 and is now an intelligent 17-year-old teen. Photo: @isaiahstannard on Instagram (modified by author)

The actor was only 12 when he came out as trans. He is now a handsome 17-year-old teen and continues to bag important roles in Hollywood.

Talented actor

Izzy has been in several films and TV shows. Photo: @isaiahstannard on Instagram (modified by author)

The actor attended Professional Performing Arts School, where he studied voice and dance. He currently has a short but great filmography career that includes animations, films, and television shows.

Family man

The actor's mother has supported him since he came out as trans. Photo: @isaiahstannard on Instagram (modified by author)

Izzy's mother has always been supportive of her son's choices. She knew Isaiah was going to be different from a young age, and she has always stood by him from the start.

Pride advocate

The Good Girls actress is a vocal supporter of trans rights. Photo: @isaiahstannard on Instagram (modified by author)

Isaiah often uses his position of influence as a celebrity teen to advocate for trans rights. He attends Pride matches and is often involved in the community's activities.

Harry Styles fan

Izzy is a fan of singer Harry Styles. Photo: @isaiahstannard on Instagram (modified by author)

The actor is a die-hard fan of superstar Harry Styles. The Watermelon Sugar singer is known for not conforming to labels. He often wears women's clothing and has not labelled his sexuality.

Isaiah Stannard has shown the world that he is a talented and capable actor. He was lucky to have a supportive family, and his transitioning has also been easier because Hollywood did not question his choices. His coming out story is an inspiration to many.

