Who is Sharina Hudson? Age, children, husband, career, pics, profile, net worth

How long would you hide a relationship with a celebrity? Most people would desire the public to know the place they hold in a celebrity's life as soon as possible. Moreover, they would post great moments with the superstar on their profiles to show their sweet moments. However, people like Sharina Hudson are different.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Hudson is a massage therapist who rose to prominence in 2019 for allegedly being the girlfriend of Kevin Hunter. Photo: @sharina.nicola

Source: Instagram

Sharina Hudson is a massage therapist who rose to prominence in 2019 for allegedly being the girlfriend of Kevin Hunter, Wendy William's ex-husband. She was the reason Kevin and Wendy divorced. Although Sharina Hudson and Wendy Williams' husband had been in a relationship for a decade, it only came into the limelight three years ago.

Sharina Hudson’s profile summary

Full Name : Sharina Hudson

: Sharina Hudson Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Afro-American

Afro-American Age: 35 years in 2021

35 years in 2021 Year of birth: 1986

1986 Gender: Female

Female Religion: Christianity

Christianity Birthplace: North Carolina

North Carolina Hometown: North Carolina

North Carolina Profession: model, massage therapist

model, massage therapist Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Weight: 60 kg

60 kg Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Black

Black Marital status: Engaged

Engaged Boyfriend : Kevin Hunter

: Kevin Hunter Children: One

One Instagram: @sharina.nicola

@sharina.nicola Net worth: $500k

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Early life

The massage therapist was born in 1986 in North Carolina, USA in an American family with Afro-American ethnicity. Before relocating to New Jersey, she studied at her village, North Carolina, where she learned a bit of modelling.

Career

As much as the star is known for being the mistress of Kevin Hunter, she has ventured into different careers, including modelling, massage therapy, and food production.

Sharina Hudson’s modelling career

Hudson was born in an American family of Afro-American ethnicity. Photo: @sharina.nicola

Source: Instagram

The star studied modelling in a school in New Jersey. After completing her education, she ventured into the job market. During this time, she was introduced to Hunter by her long-time friend and village mate, Charlamagne.

The reason for hooking up the two was for Hunter to mentor and manage Sharina into her modelling. According to Charlamagne, she was beautiful and would make it in the modelling world. However, it was not all smooth for Hudson as she never landed any major gigs in the profession.

Massage therapy career

The beautiful Afro-American star got into Hollywood to try her luck in massage therapy career. She was successful and worked with some of the biggest production companies for about ten years.

As a massage therapist, Hudson got a lot of expertise that attracted even more clients. Consequently, Kevin Hunter got an opportunity to introduce her clients to the Hollywood star. The duo worked on various projects together.

Food production

The 35-year old has also ventured into the food production field. She owns a vegan food brand. Sharina Hudson's vegan business is known as Vegan Nose. The star bakes and makes pancakes. Sharina Hudson's pancakes have become a best seller.

Sharina Hudson’s relationship

Hudson got into a relationship with Kevin Hunter a decade ago. However, for the longest period, the duo has kept their relationship private. At one point, she was spotted with a diamond ring allegedly bought by Kevin. The love birds were once spotted at Theatre District Parking Garage.

Kevin Hunter attends Hot 97 Who's Next Live With Jacquees, Elijah The boy And Jay Watts at S.O.B.'s in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Instagram

Sharina Hudson and Kevin Hunter’s relationship became known publicly in September 2020 when they were seen together. Moreover, the couple had welcomed their first child in a Philadelphia hospital.

Kevin Hunter had been previously married to Wendy Williams. Kevin and Wendy divorced in 2019 due to irreconcilable differences.

Sharina Hudson's net worth

The star started her career journey by being a model. However, the career was short-lived as she joined the massage therapy field. The latter has earned her a good income. The therapist's net worth is $500 thousand as of 2021.

Kevin purchased her a prestigious house in Morristown, New Jersey. The four-bedroomed house with three bathrooms spread across 3900 square feet and has an approximated value of $765 thousand.

Sharina Hudson's fast facts

Who is Hudson? She is an American massage therapist known for being the mistress of Wendy Williams' ex husband. What does Hudson do for a living? She is a renowned massage therapist from America. What is Hudson's net worth? The therapist’s net worth is $500 thousand as of 2021. What is Sharina Hudson's age? The star was born in 1986; she is, therefore, 36 years old as of 2021. Why is Hudson famous? The former model is renowned for being the mistress and baby mama of Kevin Hunter, Wendy William's ex-husband. Who is Hudson’s boyfriend? Her boyfriend is Kevin Hunter, a television executive and manager from the United States. When is Sharina Hudson’s birthday? Her actual date of birth is not in the public domain.

A daring beauty is what describes Sharina Hudson. The massage therapist hid her relationship with Kevin Hunter for over a decade. Besides being in a relationship with a famous television producer, she continued thriving in her career as a massage therapist.

READ ALSO: Paloma Jiménez: age, children, husband, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared an interesting piece about Paloma Jiménez's bio. Paloma Jiménez is a Mexican model and actress best recognized for being the partner of the Fast & Furious actor, Mark Sinclair. Since becoming a mother, she has been dedicated to caring for her family.

Paloma Jiménez has done an excellent job of being a loving mother and wife to her beautiful family. Her relationship with Vin Diesel is one of the most adorable, and their love proves that keeping things private promotes healthy relationships in an often messy Hollywood.

Source: Briefly.co.za