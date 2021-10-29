Paloma Jiménez: age, children, husband, career, profiles, net worth

Paloma Jiménez is a Mexican model and actress. She is best recognized for being the partner of the Fast & Furious actor, Mark Sinclair, popularly known as Vin Diesel since 2007. Since becoming a mother, the Latino beauty has been dedicated to caring for her family and never fails to serve couple goals with Diesel, who has also proven to be a loving father.

Vin Diesel is undoubtedly one of the world’s most successful action actors. However, the 54-year-old father of three does not like exposing his personal life. So much is known about him professionally but little about what goes on behind the cameras. So, who is Vin Diesel’s wife? Here is a detailed Paloma Jiménez bio for more.

Paloma Jiménez’s profile summary and bio

Full name: Karla Paloma Jiménez Denagustin

Karla Paloma Jiménez Denagustin Date of birth: 22nd August 1983

22nd August 1983 Paloma Jiménez’s age: 38 years in 2021

38 years in 2021 Birth sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico

Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Religion: Christian (Roman Catholic)

Christian (Roman Catholic) Paloma Jiménez’s ethnicity: Latina

Latina Languages: Latin and English

Latin and English Height: 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m)

5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Paloma Jiménez’s partner: Actor Vin Diesel since 2007

Actor Vin Diesel since 2007 Paloma Jiménez’s children: Pauline, Hania Riley ad Vincent Sinclair

Pauline, Hania Riley ad Vincent Sinclair Profession: Model

Model Famous for: Being actor Vin Diesel’s partner

Being actor Vin Diesel’s partner Net worth: Approximately 5 million dollars

Early life

The Latino beauty celebrates her birthday on the 22nd of August every year since 1983. The 38-year-old hails from Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico and is 16 years younger than his partner Mark Sinclair. Paloma moved to the United States to pursue her budding modelling profession.

Paloma Jiménez’s husband and children

The Latina supermodel has been in a long-term affair with renowned Hollywood star Mark Sinclair since 2007. The lovely duo share three gorgeous kids, including daughters Hania Riley (2008) and Pauline (2015), named after the late Paul Walker and son Vincent Sinclair (2010).

The model took a break from her runway profession to take care of her growing family. She and the Bloodshot star have not revealed if they walked down the aisle. Vin Diesel is protective of his family and rarely shares details about his personal life. He also once declared his deploration of Hollywood love affairs.

Profession

Mark Sinclair’s longtime partner worked as a model as well as a television actress in Mexico and later relocated to the United States of America for better opportunities in the early 2000s. She has modelled on several popular runways in both nations.

Paloma Jiménez's net worth

The Mexican model has an approximate net worth of 5 million dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her earnings come from modelling. Her partner Vin Diesel has a net worth of about 225 million dollars.

Paloma Jiménez has done an excellent job of being a loving mother and wife to her beautiful family. Her relationship with Vin Diesel is one of the most adorable, and their love proves that keeping things private promotes healthy relationships in an often messy Hollywood.

