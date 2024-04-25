Many people online were outraged by the reduction of Easter items in the shop right after the celebration

One Reddit user caused a huge stir online after sharing an image of Easter items in the store, which has been reduced. The photo shared by r/southafrica on Reddit shows various Easter eggs and chocolates. The caption of the post read as follows:

"When are they going to learn stop overpricing things."

"Serves them right for making them way too expensive. Some are actually hollow and don't taste that good when they are expensive."

Skaapjagter shared:

"They're trying to stay true to Easter each year by RAISING prices. But truly the price of eggs was mental this year. Even Clicks "3 for 2" deals were pointless because they jacked up the prices so badly that the discount didn't even matter. Never did I think I would see no-name egg brands like Pnp or Checkers rival that of beacon egg prices."

Jellyfish-Radiant poked fun at the store, saying:

"They learned this year because I saw no one with them in a basket."

saigon567 suggested:

"If you want your easter eggs cheap, you have to buy now for next easter."

iron233 added:

"They learn when people stop buying them."

