A South African lady took to the internet to show off a social media manager's payslip, and people were amazed

In the TikTok video, she unveiled the amount that the person was earning per month, and netizens were shocked

People reacted to the woman's clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the salary

A woman in Mzansi shared a social media manager's payslip, and the video caused a huge stir online.

A lady revealed a social media manager's salary in a TikTok video. Image: @lifereset_za



Woman shows off social media manager's payslip

The footage, shared on the video platform by @lifereset_za, impressed many people. The woman said the payslip of the social media manager belonged to a student who asked to be anonymous. The lady said that the individual did free online courses with Google and Meta, and immediately, they secured a job within an agency.

The social media manager also revealed to @lifereset_za that they were freelance and a part-time student. The social media manager also notes that the industry is an excellent opportunity for graduates and hopes to inspire people to join.

At the end of the clip, @lifereset_za unveiled the payslip, and the social media manager earned R14500 as a basic salary, a net pay of R13.5K, which amazed South Africans online.

Watch the video below:

People react to woman's video

Many people were amazed by the salary as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, while others asked the lady to plug them into the free online courses.

joules09181 said:

"This is great, honestly."

kapari91 added:

"13k is not bad for a small company."

Teacher Alfred: CodingRobotics wrote:

"Many people underestimate the power of these free or low-priced courses. Well done to her."

Taku asked:

"If possible, can she list where she did the online courses because there are a lot of dodgy links on the internet?"

Mompreneur Magic simply said:

"Fantastic."

EmpoweredbyKay commented:

"Meta is a good one to have but I know you pay to get the certificate. I’m doing a Google now as well & you also pay."

