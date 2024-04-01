One young lady was left in an embarrassing situation by her date, which shocked many people online

The woman revealed in her TikTok video that her date left her at the restaurant and never showed up to pay the bill

Social media users were astonished by the woman's revelation as they flocked to her comments section, expressing their thoughts

This woman's date went south after a guy left her to pay the bill in a trending video on social media.

Man fled and left woman to pay the bill

One young lady was treated to a lovely date until it went sour. The woman shared a video on TikTok showcasing how her date went. The video shared by @shanny.n shows the young lady sitting on the chair next to her date as she indulged in her food. The stunner revealed that it was her first date and the first time she saw the man.

As the clip continued, @shanny.n stated that the guy informed her that he was going to draw money from the ATM to pay the bill, but to her surprise, the man never returned. @shanny.n said she could not just leave, so she remained seated. Fast forward, the young lady was accompanied by one of the restaurant staff members to draw out money so she could pay the bill.

At the end of the video, she shared a WhatsApp text she received from the man, in which he apologised and stated that he received a call from work, so he could not return, but he promised to make it up to her.

SA react to woman's clip

Many people were not buying the man's excuse as they flooded the woman's comments section expressing their opinions. Others called for the lady to block the man.

Charityndlovu658 said:

"He actually thought you won’t be able to pay your own bill the joke is on him."

Tebogo Mmageti shared:

"Imagine if you went to the date broke, umjolo needs money Sheme."

User asked:

"So he is still not blocked."

Mpho N wrote:

"No, he’s looking for another free meal… that man is hungry."

Asa suggested:

"Allow him to setup a next date, and then don't pitch up."

TheGee commented:

"Then he texts instead of calling."

