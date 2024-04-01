One young lady showcased how she sold her ex-husband's vehicle, which she had bought for him

In the TikTok video, the woman revealed that she bought her husband a car; however, their marriage ended after one month

The online community was shocked by the woman's revelation as they rushed to her comments section to express their thoughts

A young woman took to TikTok to share her marital issues, and the lady's revelation battled the people online.

A woman shocked people on TikTok

@nwamhlanga4 released a bombshell on netizens after she revealed she sold her ex-husband's car, which she bought for him. She also shared that they were married for one month until they called it quits in a TikTok video uploaded by @nwamhlanga4.

The young lady stated that she had learnt a huge lesson from her previous marriage as she advised people on her TikTok caption saying:

"No matter how in love you are, never buy a man a car… lesson learned… anyway thanks to everyone who shared my previous post. The car has been bought. We move… after 1 month of marriage kuphelile, know when to let go."

@nwamhlanga4 was relieved that she had sold the car, stating that she could finally "move on."

SA shows the woman love and support

The lady's clip attracted the attention of many people online as they flooded her comments section with heartwarming messages while others advised the woman, saying:

Mrs Tholakele shared:

"Never take a struggling relationship to marriage; it will get worse."

User added:

"All the best sthandwa unkulunkulu abe nawe."

Abegail Maistry suggested:

"Normalise doing as little for men as possible. They are not good people."

Mancubewachihera wrote:

"The problem with us ladies is that we like to ignore red flags, thinking the person will change kante no it’s gonna be worse."

Magnum commented:

"Bathong Anita le rekela banna dikoloi!?"

