One young lady melted many people's hearts on the internet after she showed off how she took her sister's car for maintenance

The TikTok video unveiled how they fixed the car and made it look brand new, and the sister was surprised at the results

People loved the woman's grand gesture towards her sister as they flocked to her comment section to shower her with compliments

This thoughtful woman went above and beyond to put a smile on her sister's face with her grand gesture, leaving many people in awe.

A young lady took her sister's car for maintenance in a TikTok video. Image:@buhleklaass

Source: TikTok

Woman takes sister's car for maintenance

A young lady spoiled her sister by taking her car for maintenance. @buhleklaass revealed that she took her sister's vehicle for a spin at the shop; however, the thought struck her that she should take it for maintenance.

@buhleklaass shared in her TikTok caption that her sister does not prefer taking her car for maintenance.

"Whenever she’s asked about car maintenance, she says, 'I’m just a girl.' "

The TikTok video uploaded by @buhleklaass showed how her sister reacted to the car. @buhleklaass's sister was surprised and thankful towards her sister for her thoughtfulness.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the woman's grand gesture

The woman's thoughtful gesture touched the online community. The video gained over 60K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the platform.

Lee said:

"The sister of the year award goes to you."

Pikachuright2 gushed over the clip, saying:

"You the sweetest..inkosi ikubusise sisi omdala."

Samukelisiwe Miya-Dlamini wrote:

"This is the sweetest, most sisterly thing ever!"

Leraton | lifestyle creator, was in complete awe:

"Soooo sweet and considerate."

Dr. Zintle Mqungwana added:

"I need you in my life."

Pesh commented:

"You such a darling of a sister ke sana."

Source: Briefly News