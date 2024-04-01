A group of women celebrated their friend's brand-new car, and people loved the ladies's friendship

The TikTok clip has gathered many views along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform

The online community reacted to the video as they showered the women with compliments and gushed over the new wip

These young women are serving friendship goals after they celebrate their bestie's brand-new car in style in a heartwarming video that is making rounds on social media.

A young lady took to TikTok to showcase how she and her friends celebrated their bestie's brand-new car in style. Image:@mandabezithaaa

Source: TikTok

Friends celebrate new car owner

The ladies participated in a TikTok challenge where each spoke, stating who they were while declaring they were not the car's owner. All the women had their turn until the owner was revealed at the end, and she wore a black dress. They all cheered her on as they shared in her joy.

The video shared by @mandabezithaaa, which shows the women having a ball of a time as they celebrate their friend's big win, has touched many women on the internet as it is a testament to women's empowerment.

Watch the video below:

South Africans are in awe of the ladies' friendship

The women's clip inspired netizens as they showed them love while others sent them heartwarming messages.

Thandooooo said:

"Love this & congratulations ! kubongwa okuncane, kubongwa okukhulu."

Mandycareswa added:

"Congratulations, owner of the car!"

Intombi kaBaby wrote:

"Now this I like congratulations to the owner of the car."

Mangen simply gushed at the women's clip, saying:

"Sooooo cuteee."

Life As Lwethu commented:

"Love this."

User was in complete awe of the video, adding:

"Best thing I've seen all day."

Young woman surprises her single bestie on her birthday

Breifly News previously reported that one young lady went above and beyond for her best friend's birthday. The woman surprised her friend with the most thoughtful gesture.

The clip shared by @mamtungwa shows the woman's friend entering her room in a short black dress. As she entered, she was astonished by the surprise. @mamtungwa revealed that her friend was single, so she decided to make her feel extra special on her day.

Source: Briefly News