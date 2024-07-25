An amazed father on TikTok shared a heartwarming clip of his son enjoying a meal with their helper

The dad highlighted that his little one enjoys gogo's meals more than food cooked at home

Netizens begged the cool dad to share more cute moments of the duo

A TikTok clip of a white boy enjoying pap made its rounds on the internet.

A white boy enjoyed a nice African meal with the family helper. Image: @jacooosthizen50

The heartwarming video highlighted Mzansi's Ubuntu.

White boy enjoys eating pap with African gogo

South Africa is known for its pride and the promotion of Ubuntu. Although, sadly, an interaction between people from different races is a trend or an applauded accomplishment, it is also a step in the right direction.

A gogo who helps a white family trended for bonding with her boss' child. The little boy is seen enjoying an African meal with the gogo. He cleaned out the gogo's pap as his father filmed the duo's heartwarming moment.

Jaco, the dad, received overwhelming love for the cute video, which garnered over 59K likes and 368 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to white boy eating with gogo

Briefly News spoke to Thandi Ngqwebo who was a helper in the 70s. She highlighted that her experience was not bad regarding the times:

"I worked for a great family who did not treat me like an outsider. I was even able to bring my son to work with me. He would bond with my boss' son and it was funny how they spoke different languages but that could understand each other just fine."

Some of Mzansi's white people confessed to enjoying their helpers' food when they were kids. The comments section was an even cuter part of the video as the clip received overwhelming love:

@petrus5166

"Please I ask where is white and black English or Afrikaans all I se is a gogo loving a small boy there no colour there only love and respect."

@Lynnet Arlaat loved the sweet duo:

"He eats where his heart is."

@Samantha praised the parents for their admirable work:

"His parents are raising a respectful child. No colour no divide just Ubuntu. Well done mum and dad."

@Jean-Pierre has special bonds with his helpers:

"I still do it till this day with my housekeeper she is family and she taught me many things."

