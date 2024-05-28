A man on TikTok shared a beautiful moment of a Zulu girl and a group of Afrikaans people coexisting

The video showed an unbothered black girl simply exiting in a white-dominant area without being intimidated or unfairly treated

The purity of the moment stole many hearts that still long for a united South Africa

A man on TikTok shared a beautiful moment that contradicted the effects of the heavy apartheid era in today’s South Africa.

A man shared a sweet rainbow nation moment of a Zulu girl coexisting with Afrikaans fishermen in Gauteng. Image: @3legchihuahua

A man on TikTok who goes by @3legchihuahua is proud of his African roots and could not resist capturing a heartwarming moment in Henly on Klip in Midvaal, Gauteng.

This is South Africa

A TikTok video posted by a self-proclaimed 13th-generation Afrikaans African showcased a black girl comfortably coexisting with Afrikaans fishermen. The young lady is seen chilling and skating around while the fishermen park a bakkie in a river, hoping to catch some fish as they chill.

The video perfectly captured everyone minding their own business, not caring about race or territory like how we see in most of South Africa. This video melted @13legchihuahua as he filmed it for the rest of South Africa to see:

“I love making videos like this. That’s a Zulu girl. That Zulu girl comes and sits and works and does…I don’t know what, I don’t know her. During her breaks, she will jump on a skateboard and those Dutchmen are Afrikaans guys catching fish, parked in a river. Proudly South African. I’ve got such a great country.”

South Africans unite

The video received good attention as many South Africans who protested for unity and a better South Africa. Some blame the government for the lack of unity in the country by saying:

@Bobby Greef assured South Africans that:

“This is the video that the Government does not want you to see because it contradicts their lies.”

@Melo said that she experiences unity everywhere she goes:

“South Africa has evolved and we are one even at work, the unity is amazing. Proud South African.”

@Leah Rebecca Simpson suggested that the clip deserves to be seen by many:

“This needs to go viral.”

Briefly News reported on a group of adorable preschoolers who took TikTok by storm with their knowledge of South Africa. One of the kids conducted an interview and is seen in a viral video posing questions about the Rainbow Nation to her classmates.

Mzansi people on the social media platform loved the cute video displaying the kids' clever answers. The video has attracted 298 000 views and 19 000 likes from Mzansi people. Many praised the kids for their intelligence and adorable presentation of the diversity in SA.

