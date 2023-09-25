A group of adorable preschoolers have taken Tiktok by storm with their knowledge of South Africa

One of the kids conducted an interview and is seen in a viral video posing questions about the Rainbow Nation to her classmates

Mzansi people on the social media platform loved the cute video displaying the kids' clever answers

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A video of Mzansi preschoolers answering questions trended. Image: @zelda84977

Source: TikTok

A group of charming preschoolers have recently captured the hearts of TikTok users.

These five adorable youngsters showcased their impressive knowledge of South Africa in a video posted by @zelda84977.

Little kids win hearts on TikTok

One of the young children takes on the role of an interviewer, confidently posing questions about the Rainbow Nation to her enthusiastic classmates.

Their responses demonstrated their understanding of various aspects of Mzansi culture, geography, and history.

Video of smart preschoolers trend

The video has attracted 298,000 views and 19,000 likes from Mzansi people. Many praised the kids for their intelligence and adorable presentation of the diversity in SA.

Watch the video below:

SA admire the preschool kids

Some viewers trolled one of the kids saying the national anthem of SA in the hit song Sister Bethina.

Read some of the comments below:

@sashlingirraj commented:

"I was expecting someone to say that our national anthem is Sister Bethina."

@Tazzy_0092 wrote:

"Well done to the interviewer though.❤️"

@deoksgp1 posted:

"Sister Bethina is the national anthem!The kids are too cute."

@sashyj mentioned:

"The big 5 has my heart. How sweet❤️Blessings upon you little ones."

@_thabang_m said:

"The mic only stays with the interviewer."

@IrishGuy stated:

"She’ll be a news reporter someday. She’s very serious about her work. "

@nolie_570 asked:

"Didn't even know we have a national flower at this age. Kanti, what was I really doing in class when the others were learning?"

@elizabethpetersge added:

"Aw so sweet. Well done to their teacher, they know their country."

South African toddler sings Nkosi Sikekel’ iAfrika in TikTok video, Mzansi’s hearts won over

In another article, Briefly News reported that the national anthem is one of South Africa's most significant points of pride, so when we see a little child singing it, our hearts burst out with happiness.

This was the case when the most adorable little angel sang Nkosi Sikeleli Africa, and his cuteness just melted so many hearts they didn't care that he botched the lyrics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News