One toddler went TikTok viral for effortlessly showcasing his intelligence in a video on social media

A viral clip demonstrated how his parents tested him, and he rose to the occasion without breaking a sweat

Many TikTok viewers commented with endless praise for the clever little boy who was smart beyond his years

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One young child's smarts were all the rave of TikTok. Parents showcased their child's impressive literacy skills.

A TikTok video of three-year-olds who can write with ease impressed South Africa. Image: @florry39

Source: TikTok

The video of the enthusiastic baby boy received over 70 000 likes. There were also thousands of comments from people who were amazed by the child's abilities.

Cute toddler's writing skills get over 950 000 TikTok views

Two proud parents, @florry39, on TikTok, showcased their son's ability to write various words, including "tomato," his name, "apple," and the number "1 000." Watch the video below to see what else he was able to write:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans impressed by intelligent boy's academic level in TikTok video

Online users are always fascinated to see children excelling at school. This video was especially entertaining as the kid could write whatever was asked of him.

Heart insisted:

"This one should go straight to university. I almost said he should come to my grade 12 class, but then I realised that that was disrespect to him."

florybabe, the creator, joked:

"I'm wasting his time ko creche."

Lethukuthula said:

"Well done!"

Rue added:

"Left handed people are intelligent."

mudzunga tshivhase wrote:

"Genious e . 3 yrs. Don't forget to pray over him mommy and speak greatness over his life."

zendayaa.m commented:

"He needs to be protected at all costs , a future leader right there."

"Had to trust the process": Kid draws elephant sketch in 30 seconds, SA in awe

Briefly News previously reported that little kid experience showed his talent. The boy did a cute drawing of an elephant without any effort.

People were excited to see how quickly the boy worked. Many people could not deny that the boy was a force to be reckoned with when it comes to art.

A little boy's mother, @retengs, shared a video of him showing went viral. The mum says the kid has been doing sketches since he was three years old, and he shows that he has become good at it by drawing an elephant in mere seconds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News