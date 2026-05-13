A South African dietitian took to social media on 12 May 2026 to break down four high-fibre starches available at Shoprite, and Mzansi is paying close attention.

Pictures of Azi Booi. Images: @dietitianazi

Source: TikTok

Azi Booi, who goes by @dietitianazi on the platform, shared a video giving South Africans a practical, science-backed guide to choosing better starches at one of the country’s most accessible retailers.

Booi set the benchmark early that shoppers should be looking for at least six grams of dietary fibre per 100 grams on any starch label. She also gave a simple rule of thumb that the darker the starch, the higher the fibre content tends to be. Fibre is not just a digestion aid, it is also the reason some foods keep one fuller for longer, making it a key tool for anyone managing their weight.

The starches that made the cut

Topping the list was Pure Grain Sorghum Coarse Mabela Meal, coming in at 13.4 grams of fibre per 100 grams, more than double the minimum Booi recommends. Second on the list was whole grain rice at 12 grams per 100 grams, a product many South Africans already have in their cupboards but may not be buying in the whole grain version.

Whole wheat brown bread came in third with 10.2 grams of fibre per 100 grams, making it a solid daily choice for anyone building higher-fibre meals without changing much of their routine. Rounding off the list was maize meal at 8.7 grams per 100 grams, still well above the six-gram target Booi sets as her baseline for a quality starch.

All of these are everyday staples sitting on Shoprite shelves, available to most South African households across the country.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News