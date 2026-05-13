Rachel Kolisi left social media users in stitches after sharing a video of her upgrading her old kitchen gear following her high-profile split

The mother and philanthropist shared her video on TikTok, where many viewers were happy to see her pulling away from the 'Mrs' title

Social media users praised her resilience and sense of humour during her single era, and noted how much they loved her beaming smile

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Rachel Kolisi was seen putting on her old "Mrs Kolisi" apron before starting her meal prep. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: TikTok

Author Rachel Kolis proved that humour might be the best recipe for moving on after she took a cheeky swipe at her former marital status in a viral cooking video.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @rachelkolisi on 12 May 2026, where it gained traction as viewers flooded the comment section in support of moving from being Mrs Kolisi.

The mother-of-two shared her latest culinary adventure, a seafood potjie, at her home, but it was her attire that stole the show. Before getting to the stove, Rachel pulled out a denim apron that had 'Mrs Kolisi' embroidered on the front. With a playful smile, she took a black marker and drew a cross over the “r,” branding herself as Ms Kolisi.

Has Siya Kolisi really moved on?

While Rachel Kolisi is busy rebranding her kitchenware, the internet has been buzzing with reports that her ex-husband, Siya Kolisi, might have already found a new flame. Speculation intensified after Siya was reportedly linked to a young Dutch woman named Rachel John. Although neither party has officially confirmed their relationship, social media detectives have been working overtime to connect the dots. The irony of the new flame sharing the same first name as his ex-wife has not been lost in Mzansi, adding another layer of drama to the ongoing Kolisi saga.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the shady, Rachel

The clip gained massive views and nearly 300 comments from social media users who discussed Rachel's marked apron. The shade was met with massive amusement from her followers, who loved seeing her embrace her new life with such wit. Some were happy to see her gorgeous smile, calling her strong. Others loved that she was finding humour in everything going on around her and forgave her for missing many steps in her food preparation. One user said she would never wear that apron, jokingly guessing that she probably had anger issues.

Rachel used a black marker to cross out the "r" in her title, rebranding herself as Ms Kolisi. Image: Rachel Kolisi

Source: Facebook

User @Gugu_Nkosi joked:

"I need to work on my anger issues because I wouldn't even wear that apron."

User @Mich🌸 commented:

"17 steps missed indeed 😂. At least you find humour in all this, and for that, I will give you an A for effort. As long as people love your food, mama. That’s what’s important."

User @Nicole Petersen said:

"The one and only Mrs Kolisi 😁."

User @nanoyobizz shared:

"You knew us very well when you pulled out the marker😂."

User @TiffB added:

"Your smile is coming back 🥺I’m so happy to see this 🥰. You’re so strong."

User @@zinymgolombane commented:

"Now that's pettiness on 💯 my Rachie 🤣 🤣. Love it!"

User @Liswa advised:

"Mntase (my sister), are you allergic to spices like marinate njee, please my love 😂. We love you, but yoh, I'm screaming please buy spice, like six gun, Rajah the mild and spicy and sauces like Worcester sauce, chuckles, chillies stock, barbecue spice, etc., my love."

3 articles about Siya and Rachel Kolisi

In another Briefly News article, a clip from an old interview of Siya and Rachel Kolisi divided SA peeps after he revealed that he never paid lobola for the mother of two.

article, a clip from an old interview of Siya and Rachel Kolisi divided SA peeps after he revealed that he never paid lobola for the mother of two. Rachel Kolisi shared a glimpse into a special mommy and daughter getaway to Botswana, leaving social media users in awe of her trip and her passion for conservation.

Rachel Kolisi shared a photo of herself with her children jetting off to Paris in support of Siya Kolisi’s 100th Test cap milestone, amid separation.

Source: Briefly News