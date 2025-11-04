Rachel Kolisi shared a photo of herself with her daughter Keziah and son Nicholas, jetting off to Paris to support Siya Kolisi’s 100th Test cap milestone, taking place on Saturday, November 8, 2025, against France

The Facebook post highlighted the strong co-parenting commitment of the estranged couple, emphasising that the children would be present for their father’s historic moment

Social media users praised Rachel’s maturity, calling her an example of good co-parenting, and expressed hope that the high-profile family would reconcile

Rachel Kolisi shared a photo of her and the kids heading off to Paris. Image: Rachel Kolisi

A touching photo shared by Rachel Kolisi showcased a beautiful example of supportive co-parenting, confirming that she and her children were travelling to Paris for the Springboks’ captain’s milestone career event.

The post shared on Facebook by Rachel Kolisi garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who loved the thoughtful gesture of love and support and wished that the trip would bring back happy Paris memories for the couple.

The photo captured Rachel seated at OR Tambo International Airport with her son, Nicholas, and daughter Keziah, who is lying on her mom’s lap. The family’s visit is in firm support of Siya’s 100th Test cap, a historic event taking place on Saturday, November 8, 2025, when the Springboks play against France on their home soil.

The Kolisis head to Paris to support Siya's 100th Test cap

Rachel captioned her post, noting that they were jetting off to the city of love. The family has a history in Paris, having lived there in 2023 when Siya signed with Racing 92, before returning to South Africa in September 2024.

Rachel's post earned her great respect from viewers who loved that she went to support her estranged husband with their kids. Image: Rachel Kolisi

SA loves Rachel’s support of Siya

The post gained many views, likes, and comments from social media users who loved Rachel’s decision to ensure her children were part of her estranged husband's career peak. Many viewers praised her and commented that she was a true example of good co-parenting, suggesting that many other divorced or separated parents could learn from her positive gesture. Some also expressed their deep affection for the family, with others hoping that the visible unity was a sign that the Kolisis had reconciled, wishing to see them back together as a couple.

User @World Rugby Fans commented:

"Siya is playing his 100th test on Saturday vs France."

User @Dean Berzen said:

"Beautiful, going to watch hubby or ex-hubby and dad get his 100th cap for the Springboks, and here people want her to drop the Kolisi surname, this is her family."

User @Olivier Dupont shared:

"Well done, Rachel! Kiddos will be present for Dad's 100th test cap. The family values live on!"

User @Gillian Ruiters added:

"Safe travels to you and the kids. You're such an amazing role model to the young South African moms."

User @Graham Hughes asked:

"Maybe, just maybe, a reconciliation?"

User @Andile Ndoyisile said:

"Nizobuyalana nina (I sense that you guys will get back together). And that's good, we're so happy. KwaXhosa, a divorce is equal to non-existent. You go makoti wakuthi (our bride)."

See the Facebook post below:

