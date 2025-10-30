Springboks veteran Trevor Nyakane shared a glimpse into his family life, and Mzansi could not stop talking

Springboks player Trevor Nyakane melted hearts online after sharing a stunning family picture on Instagram.

The photo quickly lit up social media, drawing warm reactions from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities, including Rachel Kolisi, who showed the family some love.

Nyakane, who suffered a career-threatening Achilles tendon rupture in February 2025, last represented the Springboks in September 2022 during a clash against Argentina, where he came off the bench. Despite his setback, he remains a beloved figure in South African rugby circles and continues to inspire many with his resilience and positive spirit.

He currently plays for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship, having rejoined the Durban-based team in 2024 after a stint with French side Racing 92.

Trevor and Gavaza Nyakane’s Beautiful Love Story

In his latest post shared on Wednesday, 29 October, Nyakane proudly posted beautiful photos of his wife Gavaza Siwundlana and their daughter Skylar, prompting messages of admiration from fans.

The couple’s love story spans more than a decade. Trevor and Gavaza began dating on 19 July 2011, got engaged in March 2017, and tied the knot in August 2018 in a beautiful ceremony in Pretoria. They’ve now been married for six years and have one daughter together.

Gavaza, born on 13 June 1992, is a lawyer by profession. She grew up in a large family raised by a single mother, alongside her five siblings Judy, Singita, Puleng, and Nyiko Shiwundlana. After completing her matric at Ben Vorster High School in Tzaneen in 2010, she pursued a Law degree, graduating in June 2016.

Her legal career began in July 2016 at the Midrand Court, and by December 2018, she was working at the South African High Court in Pretoria.

Fans react: “Beautiful family”

The couple’s latest Instagram post received a flood of compliments and heartwarming comments:

@petadixonza:

“Beautiful family.”

@jandre_koch:

“You are blessed with the most beautiful wife kind, caring and by far the best mummy in the world.”

@ketumilee:

“Baby girl is always smiling.”

@vanessa_grubb:

“Absolutely beautiful, Trevor.”

Trevor Nyakane remains one of South Africa’s most accomplished rugby players, having played a crucial role in the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023. His power, versatility, and leadership were instrumental in both campaigns, cementing his legacy as a modern great of South African rugby and a role model for future generations.

