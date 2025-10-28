Actor Ontshiametse Molekoa , best known for playing Pharaoh on The River , was burnt in an accident

On Tuesday, 28 October 2025, Ontshiametse Molekoa shared details of the incident and his recovery journey in an emotional Instagram post

Celebrities such as Warren Masemola, Rorisang Mohapi and Cassius Mailula sent heartfelt well-wishes

‘The River’ actor suffered severe burns in a freak accident. Image: ontshiametse_molekoa

Source: Instagram

South African actor Ontshiametse Molekoa, popularly known for playing Pharaoh on the multi-award-winning telenovela The River, revealed that he suffered severe burns following an accident.

On Tuesday, 28 October 2025, Molekoa shared an emotional Instagram post describing how his face and hand were burned in an accident involving hot cooking oil. The former The River actor didn’t share more details but lamented how the accident would impact his acting career.

“The accident with hot cooking oil has left my face burned, and I’m struggling to come to terms with the impact it will have on my career,” he wrote.

He shared that his recovery is progressing well and praised the medical team caring for him.

“I’m happy to report that my recovery is progressing well, thanks to the incredible medical team caring for me. I’m taking it one day at a time, focusing on healing and rebuilding. I have faith that everything happens for a reason, and I’m trusting that this, too, shall pass,” he added.

He announced that as a result of the severe burns, he would be taking a break from acting.

“I’ll be taking some time off to focus on my recovery and regroup. I don’t know when I’ll be back in action, but I promise to keep you all updated on my journey,” Ontshiametse Molekoa shared.

He shared two photos showing the extent of the burns and a video showing his face after recovering.

See the post below:

Social media wishes Ontshiametse Molekoa a speedy recovery

In the comment section, several social media users, including industry peers such as Rorisang Mohapi, who recently got engaged, Bafana Bafana player Cassius Mailula and veteran actor Warren Masemola, among others, filled the comments with well-wishes and words of comfort and encouragement.

Here are some of the comments:

rorisang__mohapi said:

“Mfana bosso. No scar whatsoever will end your career!!!!! Speedy recovery, mfanaka love you🤞🏼❤️”

mailula.cassius shared:

“Speedy recovery, brother ❤️❤️❤️you will bounce back strong 💪🏽”

warrenmasemola said:

“Ska wara Mfana’Bosso! Tse ke bo lite, Modimo le Badimo ba ka seoiri nthwe blyn ba itsi dilo di mo wena. Strength, love and protection saan - o starring…ke tlao bona es’kgale.”

the_1st_of_his_nym said:

“Your career is not over, you are too good at this. Just heal my dawg.”

sleezy_citc urged:

“Hang in there bro, give it time. God is going to help you recover.”

Ontshiametse Molekoa was burnt in a freak accident. Image: ontshiametse_molekoa

Source: Instagram

Tsekeleke hospitalised again

In other news, Briefly News reported that social media sensation Tsekeleke was hospitalised after eating a food doctors warned him about.

In an interview, Tsekeleke shared what he had eaten before he ended up being admitted to an undisclosed medical facility. He shared how the incident had forced him to delay his engagement plans with his off-again, on-again girlfriend.

Source: Briefly News