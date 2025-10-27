Popular South African social media sensation Tsekeleke was taken to a medical facility after having a health scare

In an interview, Tsekeleke shared what had happened before he ended up being admitted to an undisclosed medical facility

He shared how the incident had forced him to delay his life-changing plans with his off-and-on girlfriend and his scheduled show in Limpopo

Tsekeleke was taken to the hospital after eating food he was warned about. Image: Tsekeleke 012

Bathong! Popular social media sensation Tsekeleke has been hospitalised again following complications after eating a food he was warned against.

Tsekeleke, who was previously hospitalised during his 40th birthday celebrations, is known for his viral TikTok moments. In an interview with Daily Sun, Tsekeleke disclosed that his latest hospital visit was related to complications caused by a food he had eaten.

Tsekeleke speaks after being hospitalised again

He told the publication that he was hospitalised after consuming dizeze, a dessert that doctors had warned him not to eat. The Lose It or Lose Me reality TV star explained how medical professionals had warned him not to eat junk food because of his chronic condition. He said that despite the warnings, he continued drinking alcohol and eating junk food and cake.

"I was told not to eat junk food because of my disease, but I didn't listen. I continued drinking, eating junk and cake," he said.

Tsekeleke disclosed that the hospitalisation had put his engagement plans into disarray. He revealed that he was forced to postpone his engagement to his off-and-on girlfriend, Black Cat Girl. He also apologised to his fans for not being able to fulfil a booked gig.

"I'm so sorry, Black Cat Girl, and my people of Limpopo, where I was supposed to go and perform. I'm in the hospital, it's not me, it's the disease," he said.

Despite the hospitalisation, Tsekeleke remains optimistic that he will return to the stage in no time.

Tsekeleke apologised to his girlfriend, Black Cat Girl. Image: Tsekeleke 012

Tsekeleke hits the gym

Tsekeleke, whose real name is Mixon Tholo, is determined to lose weight and get in shape.

He has resumed his weight loss journey, and many fans believe he may now be on the right track based on his latest video.

A clip of the award-winning socialite surfaced online, showing him working out in an aerobics class.

The video showed the Tsekeleke clearly winded and barely able to keep up with the instructor or his peers; however, there are visible signs of determination.

While the video sparked a mix of reactions from the online community, Tsekeleke’s decision to embark on a weight loss journey left others inspired and those who look up to him.

Tsekelele gets court order against girlfriend

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that social media influencer Tsekelele and his family obtained a court order against his girlfriend, Black Cat.

This was after they suspected her of mishandling his booking fees. It is also reported that Tsekeleke had allegedly moved out of their home and then returned home with their family. The family has taken over his career.

