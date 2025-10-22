Tsekeleke has seemingly committed to a weight loss journey after being filmed exercising

The dancer and influencer inspired many of his supporters, who sent words of encouragement to keep him going

Meanwhile, some pessimists were unconvinced by Tsekeleke's video, which had since gone viral on social media

Briefly News got more details about the dancer's workout from a trusted fitness expert

Tsekeleke’s workout video sparked a heated debate. Image: Tsekeleke Mixon Tholo

Source: Facebook

South African dance sensation Tsekeleke has resumed his weight loss journey, and many fans believe he may now be on the right track based on his latest video.

A clip of the award-winning influencer surfaced online, showing him working out in what fitness expert Mothusi Maepa confirmed with Briefly News was an aerobics class.

Twitter (X) user AyandaYandiey was inspired as she shared Tsekeleke's video on 21 October 2025, convinced that the dancer would shed weight if he were consistent and determined enough.

"It’s not about speed. It’s about consistency. Slowly but surely, he’s getting there. I really hope he keeps up the energy and never gives up."

The video showed the Tsekeleke clearly winded and barely able to keep up with the instructor or his peers; however, there are visible signs of determination, which gave many viewers hope.

Tsekeleke was recorded in the middle of an aerobics class. Image: Tsekeleke Tholo

Source: Facebook

The dancer (real name Mixon Tholo) was part of the reality TV show, Lose It Or Lose Me, in which he and other individuals underwent training sessions to help them lose weight.

Although his video sparked a cocktail of reactions from the online community, Tsekeleke’s decision to embark on a weight loss journey has inspired many others who look up to him.

Watch Tsekeleke's workout video below:

Mzansi reacts to Tsekeleke's workout video

Fans of the famous dancer were proud and sent words of encouragement.

karenciagaa was inspired:

"This is motivational, let me get up and go to the gym! Dankie, Tsekeleke!"

cusImcoqueto said:

"I’m just glad he’s trying to do something about it."

TSHEPIMOKOENA8 wrote:

"I'm so proud of Tsekeleke."

Lukay_Tiger posted:

"I'm so proud of him. Bathong, Tsekis! I hope he never gives up on himself!"

Reactions to Tsekeleke’s workout video were mixed. Image: Tsekeleke Tholo

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the video also received significant backlash from some viewers.

Previously, the dancer faced scrutiny after online users claimed he hadn't lost any weight since joining Lose It Or Lose Me. Comments ranged from people doubting Tsekeleke's progress to others urging him to use Ozempic.

Am_Blujay said:

"Bro has been in the gym for a year now, and nothing seems to change."

Funky_MOG wrote:

"Good for his health, bad for his bag. Nobody is going to subscribe to a skinny 'Tsekeleke.'"

TNkomo39869 posted:

"Give this man Ozempic, please, guys."

NdouRocca added:

"After that, he is going to eat a full chicken by himself."

