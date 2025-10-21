A viral TikTok post showed entertainer Tsekeleke in the gym, leaving fans proud and excited to see him focus on improving his fitness and well-being

The unexpected video revealed a new, determined side of Tsekeleke that inspired South Africans to celebrate perseverance, effort, and self-improvement

Many viewers felt uplifted by his gym journey, seeing it as a reminder that it’s never too late to invest in one’s health and growth

South Africans were inspired and proud after seeing Tsekeleke’s gym video, praising his commitment to change and embracing it as a symbol of positivity and determination.

Fans celebrated Tsekeleke’s new fitness journey, saying it showed discipline, energy, and self-improvement. Image: @blackcatgirl440

Source: TikTok

A video shared by TikTok user @blackcatgirl440 on 18 October 2025 has captured the attention of thousands across South Africa. The clip shows the well-known entertainer Tsekeleke, real name Mixon Tholo, working out at a local gym. Within just three days, the post went viral, with many comments from South Africans who were impressed to see him focused on improving his health. The video, filmed by his alleged girlfriend, showed Tsekeleke using various gym machines and engaging fully in his workout routine, a sight that left Mzansi cheering him on.

Tsekeleke, now 40 years old, rose to fame years ago for his energetic dance moves and bold personality that made him a standout figure in the entertainment scene. Known for embracing life with confidence, his appearance in the gym came as a pleasant surprise to many fans who associate him with music and dance rather than fitness. The video showed a side of him that many hadn’t seen before, one of focus, determination, and effort towards personal wellness. It also sparked conversations about the importance of health and the positive influence that public figures can have when they take steps towards self-improvement.

Mzansi praises Tsekeleke’s gym dedication

The video, posted by user @blackcatgirl440, quickly spread across social media, generating over 112,000 likes, more than 7,000 shares, and around 3,000 comments within just a few days. Viewers were not only entertained but also inspired by seeing Tsekeleke’s enthusiasm and effort. Many users shared encouraging words, noting that it was refreshing to see him prioritising his health and showing consistency. His decision to hit the gym also reminded many that self-care and progress look different for everyone, and it’s never too late to take steps towards better well-being.

The comments section was filled with positivity and motivation. South Africans expressed pride in seeing Tsekeleke active and taking charge of his lifestyle. For some, it represented resilience and the beauty of personal growth, while others saw it as a reminder to keep working towards their own goals, no matter the pace. The energy around the post was uplifting, and many described it as one of the most encouraging moments on TikTok that week, a celebration of change, effort, and joy.

A screenshot from the viral TikTok video showing Tsekeleke exercising at a gym. Image: @blackcatgirl440

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Khonsequense said:

“The consequences of ‘ke ja di dezeze’. 😭”

tloumoloto171 wrote:

“Now they are quiet while you help him. They’re waiting for him to start making money, then you’ll be blamed for eating his money. 😢 Much love, Mathapelo. 🥰🥰”

Tshepo Mageba commented:

“Every day he must gym. 🤞🏼 Next year, the results will be worth it!”

Shai Blessing🇿🇦 said:

“People who are saying it’s too late lack motivation within themselves. It’s very possible that this man can even wear size 28. He just needs dedication and a positive mindset; the body can slim or gain weight anytime, depending on what you do.”

Popular said:

“By the way he’s dressed, you can tell he was just passing by. 😂”

Master wrote:

“He’s going for Mr Universe next year. 👏🏽👏🏽”

Tshepiso said:

“This is good, the more tired he gets, the less trouble he’ll cause. 🤣🤞🏾”

Aucy Mantho wa Thufete commented:

“Mathapelo Kanyane, you have my support all the way from Lesotho. 🤞”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 other Briefly News stories about Tskeleke

A woman posted a video where she reflected on how Tsekeleke was not the first media personality with the same name.

Dancer and TikToker Tsekeleke, born Mixon Tholo, confirmed that he will be hosting a symbolic solo wedding.

Reality TV star Tsekeleke was hospitalised during his 40th birthday celebrations, sparking concern among his fans.

Source: Briefly News