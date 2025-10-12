A woman posted a video where she reflected on how Tsekeleke was not the first media personality with the same name

The lady reflected on another entertainer from the 90s and early 2000s who went by the same name, Tsekeleke

South Africans shared their own fond memories of the performer and compared him to the current Tsekeleke

Tsekeleke is a well-known entertainer and reality TV star. A woman on TikTok went viral after making a video about her memories of a different Tsekeleke.

The woman received thousands of likes after telling people that the Tsekeleke most South Africans currently know is for people born in the 2000s. People added to the comments, sharing their own memories of the old Tsekeleke.

In a post on TikTok, @tsholorabotsho asked people if they remembered the original Tsekeleke. She said the 2000s have their own version of Tsekeleke, but recalls one before the current one. Tsholo described a media personality who appeared on videos dancing and had a similar build to the current Tsekeleke. The lady was referring to kwaito artist Anthony Motaung, who was also popularly known as Tsekeleke. The TikTok creator detailed that he passed away in 2017, but that is who she remembers as Tsekeleke.

South Africa members' original Tsekeleke

People shared their comments, and many agreed that they remembered Anthony. Online users commented with their fond memories of the original Tsekeleke. Watch the video of the woman reflecting on the late Tsekeleke and the lady talking about him below:

Wela_SA commented:

"Omg there's two of them!!! this makes so much sense now. I thought I was going crazy because haii man this person is not Tsekeleke 😭

King Keiigh wrote:

"Even the new Tsekeleke has been around for a long time; he was just not as famous and only showed up in Malinga’s videos back when Malinga didn’t want to sleep."

pink_friday💗 shared:

"I'm a 2k who knows the real Tsekeleke but I love this one wa black cat because I don't know much about the real one apart from being an artist."

Credo Kojiro Daniels said:

"You know what I think happened I think he grew up big boned so people in the hood gave him the nickname Tsekeleke because he looked like him and it somehow stuck. I don't think he named himself that, it's just one of those Kasi things that happen."

Wandy💋 remarked:

"I thought I was crazy 😭"

Takalani Mpilo argued:

"Tsekeleke is not a name but a title, its like Black Panther. When one Tsekeleke dies, di strength of di Tsekeleke is pass on to anoda👌🏿👌🏿

Ngcayiya admitted:

I didn’t know there’s a “real Tsekeleke “ 😭😭😭I’m a 2k."

thabe_24 was amazed:

"So you're telling me the Tsekeleke we know has his own real name😭"

