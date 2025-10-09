South African reality TV stars Musa Mseleku and Sweet Guluva had an unexpected meeting

The men shared pictures together that stunned their supporters, who took to the comments section with hilarious reactions

Online users showed love to their TV favourites, while many wondered what they could be up to

Reality TV stars Musa Mseleku and Sweet Guluva met. Images: musamseleku, sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV fans had a pleasant surprise when Musa Mseleku and Sweet Guluva met.

The TV stars, famous in their own right for the impact they've made in their respective careers, shared a moment and had their pictures taken.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, 9 October 2025, the famous polygamist posted a video montage of his pictures with Sweet Guluva, both all smiles while exchanging a handshake.

What made the post all the more wholesome was the pair's coordinated outfits of jeans and pink shirts, showcasing their closeness:

"Kazi iyozala nkomoni (What will the outcome be)?"

Musa Mseleku and Sweet Guluva posed for pictures after meeting. Images: musamseleku, sweet_guluva

Their unusual meeting raised plenty of questions from the online community, with people wondering what the men were up to.

What further fueled speculation where Mseleku's pictures with other celebrities on the day he and the Big Brother Mzansi winner met.

New Generations: The Legacy star Sannah Mchunu and former The Queen star Dineo Moeketsi posed in a group photo with Musa and led fans to believe that something was brewing in the entertainment space.

See the star's pictures below:

Fans react to Musa Mseleku and Sweet Guluva's picture

Online users showed love to their reality TV favourites in the comments section. Read their messages below:

lomalondon asked:

"Awww, Mthombeni, where did you find the country's most prized possession?"

mampe2022 said:

"Our boy, Sweet Guluva, meeting the elders."

mamokhethimamakele posted:

"Sweet Guluva is blessed beyond measure."

nonhlanhla_ngobes wrote:

"Please take care of our Sweet Guluva."

liema_kastoria was suspicious:

"You have something planned."

Fans speculated about Musa Mseleku and Sweet Guluva's meeting. Images: musamseleku, sweet_guluva

Meanwhile, others speculated about Sweet Guluva possibly joining the Mseleku clan or even starting his own polygamous family structure.

This comes after Musa welcomed a child with his younger, soon-to-be fifth wife, and it's clear that more and more people are cosying up to the ideals of polygamous family dynamics.

nkhosyy_ wrote:

"Eish, please don't teach him how to be polygamous."

lindi__khoza joked:

"Our egg does not mix well with polygamy."

slindile.zulu12 said:

"Please get him to marry Sne. Joking!"

bahle522 pleaded:

"Please don't convince that poor boy into polygamy."

bongekile.sneh was confused:

"Lol, what does that caption say? Does Bhuti want polygamy now?"

Musa Mseleku praises son Mpumelelo

In more Musa Mseleku updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the polygamist praising his son, Mpumelelo.

Musa admired the young man for being able to form his own polygamous family structure after proposing marriage to both his fiancées and following in his footsteps.

However, his message did not land well on social media, with the online community accusing him of endorsing his son's unruly behaviour while promoting dysfunction in their households.

